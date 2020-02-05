Dipentaerythritol Market Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities & Growth Analysis 2019 to 2027

Dipentaerythritol Market from FMR’s perspective

In its new business intelligence study, FMR demonstrates the overall viewpoint of the Dipentaerythritol Market, from its historical growth to future lookout. The report is scrutinized into several segments, with each segment explained on the basis of market share, revenue, and demand prospect.

The Dipentaerythritol Market registered a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the stipulated timeframe 2019 to 2027. Rising demand for Dipentaerythritol among the consumers, increasing disposable income, and enhanced GDP in developing countries are set to drive market growth.

Crucial findings of the report:

Important regions holding significant share in the Dipentaerythritol Market along with the key countries

Region-wise and country-wise segmentation of the Dipentaerythritol Market to understand the revenue, and growth lookout in these areas

Scrutinization of the competitive landscape into market and regional penetration, acquisitions, and agreements with SWOT analysis

Agreements, product launches, acquisitions, and R&D projects of different Dipentaerythritol Market players

Regulatory standards imposed on the application of Dipentaerythritol

Queries addressed in the Dipentaerythritol Market:

Why are several governments imposing restrictions on the application of Dipentaerythritol ?

What proprietary technologies are the players using in the Dipentaerythritol Market?

Which segment will lead the Dipentaerythritol Market by 2029 by end use segment?

In terms of value and volume, which regions hold the largest share?

At what rate has the Dipentaerythritol Market been growing throughout the historic period 2014-2018?

Competitive Landscape

JenKem Technology USA introduced its 6ARM-PEG Derivatives (dipentaerythritol), which are synthesized with ethoxylation of dipentaerythritol. Number of units of ethylene oxide in this dipentaerythritol may vary in different arms, according to the company.

Samyang’s recently introduced its industry grade dipentaerythritol, which is white odorless crystalline compound, deeming its safety at ambient temperature. Although it has a slight risk of explosion with fine powder, it is still considered to be a relatively stable dipentaerythritol produced.

The FDA has recently added mixed esters of fatty acids comprising pentaerythritol and dipentaerythritol, in its inventory of the Effective Food Contact Substances (FCS). This will further create opportunities for established as well as emerging players in the dipentaerythritol market.

Key players profiled in this report on the dipentaerythritol market include Ercros S.A., Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd., Merck KgaA, Henan Tianfu Chemical Co. Ltd, Jiangsu World Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Alder S.p.A, Watson International Ltd, BOC Sciences, Kanoria Chemicals & Industries, TCI Chemicals (India) Pvt. Ltd., Baoding GuoXiu Chemical Co., Ltd., and Samyang Chemical Corporation.

To gain more information on the dipentaerythritol market’s competitive landscape, get the summary of this report

Dipentaerythritol Market – Additional Insights

Growing Palpability of Thin Film Intumescent Coatings

Thin film intumescent coatings continue to gain significance as a key solution for protecting structural steel. Dipentaerythritol is an essential agent for accomplishing intumescence in thin film coatings. This, coupled with the ability of thin film intumescent coatings to offer a passive yet cost-effective fire protection, and maintain aesthetic qualities of steel, continues to favor growth of the dipentaerythritol market. Additionally, use of this chemical derivative in new resin binder formulations, which play an integral role in intumescent coatings, will significantly underpin growth of the dipentaerythritol market in the foreseeable future. Intumescent coatings are a perfect solution to contradictions arising from considerations given to safety aspects of construction vis-à-vis modern & ornate architectural designs.

Thermoplastic Polyacetals – Potential Opportunity Area for Dipentaerythritol Manufacturers

Easy accessibility and abundant availability of several building blocks from the renewable resources, coupled with their good degradation properties, have sparked a marked interest in the development of polyacetals (polycycloacetals). While polymers having non-cyclic acetal units represent good degradation and soluble properties, polyacetals have been witnessed to be exactly the opposite. Chemical scientists across the globe have continuously studied the benefits of direct polyacetalization, trailed by polymerization of monomers that contain acetal units. The resulting thermoplastic polyacetals have been associated with a combination of excellent properties, degradation capability, and potential for renewable sourcing. This has further adhered the interest of dipentaerythritol manufacturers as a key opportunity area of growth, which in turn is likely to pave lucrative avenues for expansion of the dipentaerythritol market in the near future.

Scope of the Report

Research Methodology

Insights and analysis offered on the dipentaerythritol market in this report are backed by a robust research methodology, which involves a perfect combination of extensive primary and secondary researches. The year 2018 is considered as the base year for forecasting further projections of the dipentaerythritol market for the period between 2019 and 2027. Comprehensive telephonic interviews have been conducted for gaining first-hand, authoritative information on the dipentaerythritol market’s current scenario and prospects. This information is then used for validating the insights gained from exhaustive secondary researches.

This research methodology adopted for compiling the report on the dipentaerythritol has enabled our analysts to deduce holistic insights into the dipentaerythritol market’s growth prospects. This report serves as an authentic dataset for clients to further their business growth with precarious steps in their future business trajectory.

