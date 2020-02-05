Electronic Health Records Market Applications Analysis 2019-2027

In 2029, the Electronic Health Records market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Electronic Health Records market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Electronic Health Records market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

In the Electronic Health Records market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size.

Global Electronic Health Records market report on the basis of market players

The report examines each Electronic Health Records market player according to its market share, production footprint, and growth rate.

Market – Segmentation

Based on installation type, global electronic health records market are segmented into web based, client server based and software-as-a-service. Based on end user, the electronic health records market are segmented into hospital, physician office, ambulatory surgical centers and others.

Based on geography, the electronic health records market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and rest of world. The regions are further segmented into major countries which include, U.S., Canada, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Russia, rest of Europe, India, China, Japan, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and rest of world

Companies Mention in Report

Key players profiled in the electronic health record market study encompasses Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Athenahealth, Inc., Cerner Corporation, CPSI, Epic Systems, eClinicalWorks, GE Healthcare, Greenway Health, LLC, Medical Information Technology, Inc., McKesson Corporation, NextGen Healthcare and 4medica.

The electronic health records market has been segmented as follows:

Global Electronic Health Records Market, by Installation Web Based Client Server Based Software as Services



Global Electronic Health Records Market, by End User Hospital Physician Office Ambulatory surgery centers Others



Global Electronic Health Records Market, by Geography North America United States Canada Europe United Kingdom Germany France Rest of Europe Asia Pacific India China Australia Malaysia Japan Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Rest of the World Israel Russia South Africa Saudi Arabia Rest of the World



Research Methodology of Electronic Health Records Market Report

The global Electronic Health Records market study covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to calculate and authenticate the market size of the Electronic Health Records market, and predict the scenario of various sub-markets in the overall market. Primary and secondary research has been thoroughly performed to analyze the prominent players and their market share in the Electronic Health Records market. Further, all the numbers, segmentation, and shares have been gathered using authentic primary and secondary sources.