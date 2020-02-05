Foam Blowing Agents Market Size Analysis 2019-2025

Foam Blowing Agents Market Insights 2018, is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Foam Blowing Agents industry with a focus on the Global market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Foam Blowing Agents manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2018-2025 global Foam Blowing Agents market covering all important parameters.

The key points of the Foam Blowing Agents Market report:

The report provides a basic overview of the Foam Blowing Agents industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

The report explores the international and Chinese major industry players in detail. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2018-2025 market shares for each company.

Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global total market of Foam Blowing Agents industry including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and Chinese import/export.

The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

The report then estimates 2018-2025 market development trends of Foam Blowing Agents industry. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out.

The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Foam Blowing Agents Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

There are 3 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Foam Blowing Agents are included:

The report segments the global market for foam blowing agents into: key product types, chief application areas, and key regional markets. Traditionally, the market has used hydrocarbons (HC), hydrofluorocarbons (HFC), and hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFC), along with some other varieties of products such as hydrazine, CO2, azodicarbonamide, and water as the key foam blowing agents.



However lately, the concerns regarding high potential of HFC and HCFC products in causing global warming have accelerated the process of their final phasing-out from major industrial processes. Governments and international environment protection bodies are passing legislations to prohibit the use of these substances in industries. Thus, new blowing agents are being increasingly developed by leading foam blowing agent companies.



In fact, the rising focus on developing and manufacturing foam blowing agents with low global-warming-potential (GWP) is a trend that will have the most significant effect on the future market for foam blowing agents. Chemical producers with global reach, such as Honeywell and Arkema have started marketing their new-formed foam blowing agents with a significantly low GWP. These agents also possess the potential of high energy performance and environment friendliness over conventional foam blowing agents such as hydrocarbons, HFC, and HCFC, factors that will have important effects on the overall market for foam blowing agents.



ArkemaÃ¢â¬â¢s Forane 1233zd blowing agent is known to have a GWP of 7 while HoneywellÃ¢â¬â¢s Solstice has a staggeringly low GWP of 1, both significantly lower than the yesteryearsÃ¢â¬â¢ popular HFC blowing agent HFC-245fa with a GWP of 858. DuPont FlourochemicalÃ¢â¬â¢s low GWP foam blowing agent Formacel 1100 (featuring a low GWP and reportedly 0 ozone depletion potential) has also recently received the approval of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency under the Significant New Alternatives Policy (SNAP) Program.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

* Estimates 2018-2025 Foam Blowing Agents market development trends with the recent trends and SWOT analysis

* Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

* Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

* Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

* Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

* Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players