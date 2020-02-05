Geomembranes Market: Recent Industry Trends and Projected Industry Growth, 2019 – 2026

As per a report Market-research, the Geomembranes economy is likely to see a CAGR increase of XX% within the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach at a value of US$ at the ending of 2029. The macro economic and micro elements which are predicted to influence the trajectory of this market are examined from the market analysis that was presented.

Global Geomembranes Market: Drivers and Restraints

The increasing use of geomembranes for road construction activities is benefitting the growth of the global geomembranes market. The growing demand for geomembranes for drainage applications is also expected to fuel the growth of the geomembranes market. This is because geomembranes used in drainage system acts as a permeable separator that allows water to pass seamlessly.

Due to the low hydraulic activity of geomembranes, they are increasingly being used in landfills resulting in low seepage rate out of the landfill. This is further boosting the market’s growth. The escalating need for landfills along with the need for reducing contamination of surroundings is fuelling the growth of the geomembranes market. Moreover, mining applications are anticipated to open new avenues for the geomembranes market.

Global Geomembranes Market: Regional Outlook

The global geomembranes market can be divided into the regional segments of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. Amongst these, Asia Pacific is expected to represent as a major market for geomembranes. The heavy infrastructural development combined with innovation in geomembranes for drainage applications is expected to aid the growth of this regional market for geomembranes.

Europe is expected to hold the second-largest share in the global geomembranes market. The setup of the innovation project “New Road Construction Concepts (NR2C)” carried out by the Forum of European National Highway Research Laboratories in association with the European Commission aims at repair and replacement of railways, roadways, and other infrastructure across several countries in Europe. The objective of the project also includes building and maintenance of bridges in this region. Thus, the growth of the geomembranes market in the region is expected to be benefitted. In Europe, the maintenance of the highly developed infrastructure coupled with the rising awareness for promoting vegetation growth in the region is also expected to boost the geomembranes market in this region.

North America is expected to display a moderate growth in the geomembranes market as it has developed infrastructure and has fewer road construction projects underway. However, geomembranes are increasingly being used to curb erosion in the large number of water bodies that are present in this region. An increasing number of experiments undertaken by regulatory bodies is anticipated to result in the increased demand for the fabric for several new applications.

In Rest of the World region, projects for the improvement of road infrastructure and the transport sector are expected to benefit the geomembranes market in this region.

Major Companies Mentioned in Report

Some of the leading companies that operate in the global geomembranes market are Agru America Inc., Colorado Lining International Inc., Nilex Inc., Carthage Mills, Juta A.S., and Officine Maccaferri among others.

