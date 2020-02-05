Hydraulic Cylinder Market : Future Innovation Strategies, Growth & Profit Analysis, Forecast by 2017 – 2025

Global Hydraulic Cylinder Market – From FMI’s Viewpoint

In this Hydraulic Cylinder market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

On the basis of product type, the global Hydraulic Cylinder market report covers the key segments, such as

Segmentation

Based on specification, the hydraulic cylinder market can be segmented into:

Tie-rod

Welded

Threaded

Mill Type/Bolted

Telescopic

Others

Based on function, the hydraulic cylinder market can be segmented into:

Single Acting

Double Acting

Based on bore size, the hydraulic cylinder market can be segmented into:

<50 mm

50–150 mm

151-300 mm

>300 mm

Based on application, the hydraulic cylinder market can be segmented into:

Mobile Equipment

Industrial Equipment

Based on end-use industry, the hydraulic cylinder market can be segmented into:

Construction

Mining

Material Handling

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Marine

Agriculture

Oil & Gas

