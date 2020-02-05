Laboratory Drying Ovens Market Listing Product Drawbacks 2017 – 2025

In 2019, the market size of Laboratory Drying Ovens Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2019 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Laboratory Drying Ovens .

This report studies the global market size of Laboratory Drying Ovens , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Laboratory Drying Ovens Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Laboratory Drying Ovens history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global Laboratory Drying Ovens market, the following companies are covered:

Segmentations

Based on mounting types, the global laboratory drying ovens market is classified into bench-top, cabinet and truck-in ovens. Bench-top ovens are installed over a workbench and are smaller than the other types. They are ideal for laboratories having a moderate sterilization requirement and face space challenges. Cabinet ovens are free-standing equipment, typically with a larger capacity and specialized applications. Truck-in ovens are capable of handling larger capacity and require a trained staff for handling and operating.

The global laboratory drying ovens market can be segmented on the basis of applications into drying encompasses evaporation, sterilization, baking, and annealing. The sectors of chemicals and food are emerging as key end users in the global laboratory drying ovens market, owing to the growing applicability of these ovens in manufacturing dry thin film batteries and controlling the moisture content level for each respective sector. A lot of the drying ovens have an optimum temperature range of 300° C. Based on the application and utility desired, there are other types of ovens which can have operating temperature above 300° C.

Global Laboratory Drying Ovens Market: Drivers and Trends

The average laboratory ovens are likely to become obsolete within seven years of manufacture and use and the repair of older and damaged ovens can be costly, time-consuming as well as risky. Lab ovens often fail to meet the specifications of use post repairs, making purchasing a new lab oven typically cheaper than repairing the older one. Regular maintenance of laboratory oven includes regular calibration or checkup of ventilation ports, gaskets, heating elements, blowers, and temperature sensors.

Currently the leading drivers of the global laboratory drying ovens market include their superiority in safety and ease of handling as well as installing as compared to the conventional autoclave. Since laboratory ovens use dry heat, it makes them apt for conducting experiments with prions and other similar organisms that are otherwise temperature sensitive. Laboratory ovens are required to meet the requirement and reproducibility guidelines set by the ISO 9001 or ISO/IEC 17025.

Global Laboratory Drying Ovens Market: Regional Prominence

Geographically, the global laboratory oven market can find an exceptional level of demand within North America, specifically the U.S. The region’s growth rate is largely driven by the strong research and development investment their government and private players have made in life sciences. Swift adoption of upgraded versions in developed regions has also made them a more favorable market for top laboratory oven manufacturers. Asia Pacific, The Middle East and Africa, and Latin America market are highly promising regions due to their rising standard of living and improving healthcare expenditure.

Global Laboratory Drying Ovens Market: Key Players Mentioned in the Report

The list of key players operating in the global laboratory drying oven market so far has included Azbil Telstar, S.L, Carbolite Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Panasonic Corporation and others.

