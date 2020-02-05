Marine Scrubber Market Study Reveals Growth Factors and Competitive Outlook for Future

This latest report by business intelligence provider Visiongain assesses that Marine Scrubber Market spending will reach $ 1.1 billion in 2020.The global industry for marine scrubber devices is laid to experience development due to increased emissions of sulfur from vessels combined with growing worry for marine pollution. Ships are needed to restrict sulfur emissions within and outside SOx Emission Control Areas (SECAs) in accordance with the International Maritime Organization (IMO) standards. The International Convention on the Prevention of Pollution from Ships (MARPOL) launched laws to avoid petrol and other toxic materials from pollution in the marine environment. Stringency in these regulations will drive the demand for technology called Exhaust Gas Cleaning (EGC) popularly known as scrubbers.

Growing Demand for Retrofit Application as Ship Owners Race Against Time for Complying with Impending Regulations

The Marine Scrubber Systems Market was divided into New-build and Retrofit by application. New-build request relates to the assembly on vessels under development of Marine Scrubber Systems. Retrofit implementation relates to Marine Scrubber Systems being mounted on current vessels that do not have such an exhaust gas washing scheme fitted. With the imminent IMO sulfur cap of 0.5% scheduled for entry into force from 1 January 2020, the existing fleet of marine vessels will either switch to low-sulfur fuels after the deadline or install Marine Scrubber Systems to clean up the SOx exhaust system and particulate matter resulting from use of high sulfur fuel oil.

A substantial proportion of shipowners therefore embrace the possibility of retrofitting their ships with Marine Scrubber Systems in order to remain consistent with global legislation after the 2020 date, while still using elevated sulfur fuel oil. However, during the forecast period, the new-build application segment is projected to witness comparatively rapid growth as increasing numbers of fleet owners with new shipbuilding on order opt to install Marine Scrubber Systems on their vessels, which costs comparatively lower than retrofits that may later be required.

Report scope

The report delivers considerable added value by revealing:

75 tables, charts and graphs are analyzing and revealing the growth prospects and outlook for the Marine Scrubber market.

Global Marine Scrubber market forecasts and analysis from 2020-2030.

Marine Scrubber market provides revenue estimates, forecasts and analysis from 2020-2030 for Marine Scrubber submarkets:

Forecasts and analysis of Marine Scrubber market by Type between 2020-2030

Open Loop Scrubbers Market, 2020-2030

Closed Loop Scrubbers Market, 2020-2030

Hybrid Scrubbers Market, 2020-2030

Dry Scrubbers Market, 2020-2030

Membrane Scrubbers Market, 2020-2030

Other Type Market, 2020-2030

Forecasts and analysis of Marine Scrubber market by Application between 2020-2030

New Build Market, 2020-2030

Retrofit Market, 2020-2030

Other Application Market, 2020-2030

Forecasts and analysis of Marine Scrubber market by Vessel Type between 2020-2030

Commercial Vessels Market, 2020-2030

Container Ships Market, 2020-2030

Tankers Bulk Carriers Market, 2020-2030

Cruise Liners Market, 2020-2030

Other Commercial Vessels Market, 2020-2030

Offshore Vessels Market, 2020-2030

FPSO Vessels Market, 2020-2030

Other Offshore Vessels Market, 2020-2030

Navy Vessels Market, 2020-2030

Forecasts and analysis of Marine Scrubber market by Fuel Type between 2020-2030

Marine Diesel Oil (MDO) Market, 2020-2030

Marine Gas Oil (MGO) Market, 2020-2030

Intermediate Fuel Oil (IFO) Market, 2020-2030

Residual Fuel Oil (RFO) Market, 2020-2030

Other Fuel Type Market, 2020-2030

Regional Marine Scrubber market forecasts from 2020-2030 with drivers and restraints for the countries including:

Geographic breakdown

Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:

North America Market, 2020-2030

US Market, 2020-2030

Canada Market, 2020-2030

Europe Market, 2020-2030

The UK Market, 2020-2030

Germany Market, 2020-2030

France Market, 2020-2030

Italy Market, 2020-2030

Spain Market, 2020-2030

Rest of Europe Market, 2020-2030

Asia-Pacific Market, 2020-2030

China Market, 2020-2030

India Market, 2020-2030

Japan Market, 2020-2030

Australia & New Zealand Market, 2020-2030

Rest of Asia-Pacific Market, 2020-2030

LAMEA Market, 2020-2030

Latin America Market, 2020-2030

Middle East Market, 2020-2030

Africa Market, 2020-2030

Figure:-Marine Scrubber Market Size and Forecast by Fuel Type, 2020-2030

High levels of sulfur in heavy fuel combined with stringent SOx-limiting regulations will have a positive impact on product demand. Acceptance of low-cost diesel with scrubber devices to meet sulfur emission standards will complement the company perspective further. Strict standards to meet the worldwide sulfur cap of 0.50 percent as established by IMO and increased knowledge of technologically sophisticated technologies will increase the development of the industry for hybrid marine scrubber solutions.

Company profiles for the leading Marine Scrubber companies

The global market for Marine Scrubber Systems is highly competitive, though the market is tilted in favor of large international manufacturers, accounting for significant market share. Globally, the bottom five competitors on the industry retain between 50 percent and 60 percent of the market share jointly.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems announced in June 2017 that they will jointly develop a large-scale triangular marine scrubber that reduces nitrogen gas (SOx) from fuel emissions produced by marine diesel engines.

Andritz AG entered a collaboration contract with TeamTec AS in November 2016. TeamTec will be in charge of worldwide revenues and marketing as portion of this contract. of Sea SOx Marine Scrubber Systems, including after-sales services.

The Marine Scrubber Systems market has seen significant developments from the perspective of competition in the recent past. New product launches, expansions, acquisitions and collaborations are some of the key preferred strategies that key players have chosen to expand and sustain the global market for Marine Scrubber Systems.

Frontline, one of the biggest petroleum ship ship providers in the world, entered a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) in June 2018 to obtain a 20% interest in Exhaust Gas Cleaning Systems’ (EGCS) initial machinery maker (OEM) based in Singapore, Feen Marine Scrubbers.

Company Profiles of Leading Players

Feen Marine Scrubbers Inc.

CR Ocean Engineering, LLC

Alfa Laval AB

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp

Yara Marine Technologies As

VDL AEC Maritime

EI du Pont de Nemours and Company

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Hyundai Heavy Industries

Kwangsung Co., Ltd

Shanghai Bluesoul Environmental Technology Co., Ltd.

Other Key Players in the market

Pacific Green Marine Technologies Inc.

Primarine GmbH

Ecospray technologies

Kamelia Cleantech

ANDRITZ

PANASIA CO., LTD.

Valmet Corporation

Fuji Electric

ANDRITZ AG

Ionada Incorporated

Valmet Oyj

DuPont Clean Technologies

Link Instrumentation & Control.

ISS Machinery Services Limited

TSI Energy Services Ltd (Shipworks)

Hanil-Fuji (Korea) Co., Ltd.

Ryans Ship Supply LTD

Drew Marine

AMOS Korea Co Ltd.

Tacty Corporation

Lamgold general resources limited

RMS Marine Service Company Ltd

W & O Supply (USA)

Japan Marine (S) Pte Ltd

Delta Co.Ltd.

Cardiff USA LLC

Goodwill Shipping Supply & Services

WW Grainger Inc.

Dan Marine Shanghai Ltd.

Wrist Ship Supply A / S

SSG Shipping Services Bv

Ocean Marine Services Co., Ltd.

DINTEC Co., Ltd.

SVR Schiffsversorgung Rostock GmbH

Glutfield nigeria limited

Imatech BV

Henry Marine A / S

Cape line

