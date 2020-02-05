Markets and Technologies for Nanofiltration Market : In-Depth Market Research Report 2019-2025

The “Markets and Technologies for Nanofiltration Market” globally is a standout amongst the most emergent and astoundingly approved sectors. This worldwide market has been developing at a higher pace with the development of imaginative frameworks and a developing end-client tendency.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchhub.com/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2438762&source=atm

Report Scope:

This report provides an updated review of nanofiltration membranes, including materials and production processes, and identifies current and emerging applications for these products.

BCC Research delineates the current market status for nanofiltration membranes, defines trends, and presents growth forecasts for the next five years. The nanofiltration membrane market is analyzed based on the following segments: material type, configuration, application, and region. In addition, technological issues, including key events and the latest developments, are discussed.

More specifically, the market analysis conducted by BCC Research for this report is divided into five sections.

In the first section, an introduction to the topic and a historical review of nanofiltration technology are provided, including an outline of recent events. In this section, current and emerging applications are also identified and grouped in segments (water and wastewater treatment, food and beverage, chemical and petrochemical, life science, metalworking, and others).

The second section provides a technological review of nanofiltration membranes. This section offers a detailed description of materials used for production of these membranes, their properties, membrane configurations, and typical fabrication methods. This section concludes with an analysis of the most important technological developments since 2016, including examples of significant patents recently issued or applied for. The chapter ends with a highlight of the most active research organizations operating in this field and their activities.

The third section entails a global market analysis for nanofiltration membranes. Global revenues (sales data in millions of dollars) are presented for each segment (material type, configuration, application, and region), with actual data referring to the years 2017 and 2018, and estimates for 2019. Dollar figures refer to sales of these products at the manufacturing level.

The analysis of current revenues for nanofiltration membranes is followed by a detailed presentation of market growth trends, based on industry growth, technological trends, and regional trends. The third section concludes by providing projected revenues for nanofiltration membranes within each segment, together with forecast compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) for the period 2019 through 2024. Projected and forecast revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.

In the fourth section of the study, which covers global industry structure, the report offers a list of the leading manufacturers of nanofiltration membranes, together with a description of their products. The analysis includes a description of the geographical distribution of these firms and an evaluation of other key industry players. Detailed company profiles of the top players are also provided.

The fifth and final section includes an analysis of recently issued U.S. patents, with a summary of patents related to nanofiltration membrane materials, fabrication methods, and applications. Patent analysis is performed by region, country, assignee, patent category, application, and material type.

Report Includes:

– 43 data tables and 23 additional tables

– An overview of the global markets and technologies for nanofiltration membranes, focusing on materials, configurations, fabrication technologies and applications

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017 and 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

– Brief insight into new technological developments related to nanofiltration, while outlining current technical issues

– Information on the main global R&D activities related to nanofiltration membranes, resulting in the issuance of patents

– Identification of current industry players, including manufacturers of nanofiltration membranes, materials and fabrication equipment, technology developers, and future market participants

– Trends in recently issued U.S. patents.

– Detailed company profiles of the major market players within the industry, including Alfa Laval, DuPont, Evonik Industries, Parker Hannifin and Toray Industries”

