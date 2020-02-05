Mattress and Mattress Component Market 1Q 2018: Current Trends, SWOT Analysis, Strategies, Industry Challenges, Business Overview and Forecast Research Study

Analysis of the Global Mattress and Mattress Component Market
The presented global Mattress and Mattress Component market report provides reliable and credible insights related to the various segments and sub-segments of the market. The market study throws light on the various factors that are projected to impact the overall dynamics of the global Mattress and Mattress Component market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX).
According to the report, the value of the Mattress and Mattress Component market was estimated to reach ~US$ XX in 2019 and attain a market value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029. Further, the study reveals that the market is set to grow at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period owing to a plethora of factors.
The market study aims to provide answers to the following questions related to the Mattress and Mattress Component market:
- How are market players modifying their business models to gain a competitive edge in the Mattress and Mattress Component market?
- Which market players are leading in terms of the adoption of novel technologies?
- What are the top factors that are expected to boost the growth of the Mattress and Mattress Component market?
- Which is the most impactful growth strategy adopted by market players?
- What are the factors that could potentially hamper the growth of the Mattress and Mattress Component market over the forecast period?
The report splits the global Mattress and Mattress Component market into different market segments such as:
competition landscape which includes competition matrix, market share analysis of major players in the global mattress and mattress component market based on their 2017 revenues, and profiles of major players. Competition matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors such as market position, offerings, and R&D focus are attributed to a company’s capabilities. Top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities, and future outlook are attributed to a company’s potential to grow. This section also identifies and includes various recent developments carried out by leading players of the mattress and mattress component market.
The report also provides company market share analysis of key players operating in the mattress industry. Some of the key players in this market include Tempur-Pedic International, Inc., Simmons Bedding Company LLC, Serta, Inc., Spring Air Company, Select Comfort, Southerland Bedding Co., Sealy Corporation, Kingsdown, Inc., King Koil, Inc., Zhejiang Huaweimei Group Co. Ltd., Silentnight Group, and Relyon Limited.
The global mattress and mattress component market is segmented as below:
Global Mattress and Mattress Component Market, by Product Type
- Foam
- Hybrid
- Innerspring
- Latex Mattresses
- Others (gel filled mattress, water bed mattress, and air filled mattress etc.)
Global Mattress and Mattress Component Market, by Component
- Foam
- Polyurethane Foam
- Polyethylene Foam
- Visco-Elastic Foam
- Gel Foam
- Polyester Foam
- Latex Rubber Foam
- Convoluted Foam
- Evlon
- Innerspring or Coils
- Bonnel Coils
- Pocket Coils
- Continuous Coils
- Offset Coils
- Latex
- Natural
- Synthetic
- Fillings
- Coir
- Wool
- Cotton
- Others (Fiber, Polyester)
- Ticking
Global Mattress and Mattress Component Market, by Size
- Twin or Single Size Mattress
- Twin XL Size Mattress
- Full or Double Size Mattress
- Queen Size Mattress
- King Size Mattress
- Others (California king or king long size mattress and grand size mattress or super king size mattress, athletic king size mattress)
Global Mattress and Mattress Component Market, by Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Poland
- Denmark
- Norway
- Belgium
- Italy
- Spain
- Portugal
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- GCC
- South Africa
- Turkey
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
Vital data enclosed in the report:
- SWOT analysis of the leading market players in the Mattress and Mattress Component market
- Analysis of the most lucrative distribution channels for market players in different regions
- Assessment of the key success factors impacting the growth of the Mattress and Mattress Component market on the global scale
- Regulatory policies that are likely to accelerate/hamper the market growth
- Year-on-Year growth of each market segment and sub-segment
