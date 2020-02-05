Methanol Growth, Trends, Absolute Opportunity and Value Chain 2019-2023

In 2029, the Methanol market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Methanol market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Methanol market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The global methanol market is segmented into feedstock type, end use, and region. On the basis of feedstock type, the market is divided into natural gas, coal, and other feedstock types. On the basis of end use, the market is segmented into formaldehyde, acetic acid, MTBE, MMA, gasoline blending, biodiesel, dimethyl ether, MTO/MTP, and others. This segmentation also includes country-wise analysis based on all the key parameters in the global methanol market.

Region-wise, the market is segmented into Latin America, Japan, North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ).

The report includes company profiles and key strategies adopted by the leading market players in the global methanol market such as SABIC, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., Methanex Corporation, BASF SE, and Celanese Corporation. The companies are evaluated on various parameters such as product portfolio, company overview, latest product development, financial overview, and key business strategies.

The global Methanol market study covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to calculate and authenticate the market size of the Methanol market, and predict the scenario of various sub-markets in the overall market. Primary and secondary research has been thoroughly performed to analyze the prominent players and their market share in the Methanol market. Further, all the numbers, segmentation, and shares have been gathered using authentic primary and secondary sources.