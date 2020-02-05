Military Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) Market – Global Industry Share, Growth, Competitive Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2026

Market Overview

Military hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) is a commercial vehicle for military purposes that is powered by an internal combustion engine and an electric motor. It is driven by the energy stored in batteries and is charged through regenerative braking method. The advantage of fuel efficiency is leading to the usage of military hybrid electric vehicle (HEV). These hybrid vehicles for the military have the ability to generate a significant level of electric power, thus expanding the military capabilities in terms of mobility and lethality.

The Military hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) is also rising in demand due to the various environmental benefits it provides. The advantages, such as less dependence on fossil fuels, high resale value, weight savings, smaller engines, and less emission of pollutants are the reasons for the increased use of hybrid vehicles in the military sector. As the military sector is the primary consumer of fossil fuel source of energy, depleting and degrading natural resources have encouraged the need for alternative energy sources.

The global Military hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) market report focuses on the estimated growth of the global market for the forecast period from 2019 to 2025. The modern-day warfare devices and types of equipment used have changed completely. The report analyses the volume and value of the market at the global, regional and company level. The historical data and future prospects are further studied from the global perspective, as mentioned in the report. The enormous demand for Military hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) is escalating the growth of many key players in this industry.

The following manufacturers are covered:

General Motors

Lockheed Martin

Boeing

General Dynamics

Logos Technologies

Magnet Motor

Zero Motorcycles

AeroVironment

BAE Systems

Ford Motor Company

Market Segmentation

Factors, such as the rise in the technological advancements and the creative changes in the functioning of the global military hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) are boosting the demand and supply of the product market. The design and the purpose of the hybrid electric vehicle determine the various types and applications.

On the basis of the product type, the global Military hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) market has been split into:

Fuel Cell

Battery

Solar Cell

Other

The solar cell type of hybrid vehicles is being developed by converting solar energy into electrical energy.

And on the basis of the market segmentation by application, the global military hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) market has been categorized into:

Drill

Transport

Other

Regional Overview

Countries like China, Japan, India and regions like Southeast Asia, North America and Europe are places with a large military base and influence in the world. The global improvement and development of military hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) around the world have made these regions and countries major hubs for the expansion of the companies in the global military electric vehicles (HEV) sector. The key players in these countries are continuously innovating robust technologies, lightweight and reliable armour protected military land vehicles. Government organizations and agencies have taken serious measures and policies to regulate the manufacturing and production of these hybrid electric vehicles.

Industry News

General Motors is building a new US$175 million plant in Ohio to produce truck engine components. This plant will be located in the Dayton suburb of Brookville. The plant will make components for Duramax diesel truck engines that will be supplying DMAX, a joint venture of General Motors and Isuzu, the engine plant in Moraine.

