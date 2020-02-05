Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Powder Market Survey Report 2020 by Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Recent Demand, Industry Analysis, Insights, Outlook and Forecasts Research 2026

Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR), also known as Buna-N, is a synthetic rubber copolymer of acrylonitrile (ACN) and butadiene. NBR exhibit excellent physical and chemical properties. It has advantages such as resistance to oils, chemicals, abrasion and fatigue. NBR finds major applications in glove manufacturing and the automobile industry. Ability of NBR to withstand wide temperature ranges from -40C to +120C makes it suitable for extreme automobile applications. Powder rubber refers to a particle size of 1.0 mm with advantages such as easy storage and transportation. Powdered form of NBR with all NBR properties finds major applications in PVC modification, automobiles, friction materials, gaskets and adhesives, among others.

Currently, the NBR powder market stands at more than 70 kilo tons globally of which, unorganized market accounts for a significant share. Linear and cross-linked are the two major types available in the global NBR powder market. However, there are products with semi-cross linked characteristics.

This report researches the worldwide Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Powder market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Powder breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Lanxess

OMNOVA Solutions (Eliokem)

LG Chem

Nitriflex

Zeon Chemicals

Taprath Polymers

Huangshan Hualan Technology

Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Powder Breakdown Data by Type

Linear NBR Powder

Cross-linked NBR Powder

Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Powder Breakdown Data by Application

PVC Modification

Automotives

Buildings

Footwear

Consumer Goods

Others

Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Powder Market Research Report 2020 includes extensive investigation of the global market. It has been segmented based on the product types, applications, end-users, top companies, and leading regions in the global landscape.

The evaluation also includes the rates of production and consumption, gross revenue, and average product price and market shares of key players. The information gathered is further broken down by including regional markets, production plants, and product types available in the market. Other key points, like competitive analysis and trends, concentration rate, mergers & acquisitions, expansion tactics, which are vital to establishing a business in the sector, have also been included in the report.

In market segmentation by applications of the Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Powder, the report covers the following uses-

The study also analyzes and discusses the report, along with its market size, production capacity, market segments, business models, consumer inclination, prevalent expansion strategies in the corporate space, and existing and emerging growth trends. Furthermore, the report gives descriptive company profiles of the leading companies in the competitive landscape, as well as their market standing, to allow the readers to better comprehend the market scenario and factor it into their strategy formulation or before making any investments in the sector.

The complete report provides an assessment of the key regions and other critical elements functioning in the market.

Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Powder Market segments by Region are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

