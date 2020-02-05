Non-Woven Fibers in Hygiene Products Market: Analysis and In-depth study on market Size Trends, Emerging Growth Factors and Regional Forecast to 2018 to 2028

Study on the Non-Woven Fibers in Hygiene Products Market

The market study on the Non-Woven Fibers in Hygiene Products Market published by FMR highlights the essential parameters that are expected to shape the growth of the Non-Woven Fibers in Hygiene Products Market in the upcoming years. The report maps the trajectory of the Non-Woven Fibers in Hygiene Products Market by taking into account historical data for the forecast period 2018 to 2028.

The presented study evaluates the different factors that are likely to influence the dynamics of the Non-Woven Fibers in Hygiene Products Market including the current trends and recent developments on the technological front. In addition, the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Non-Woven Fibers in Hygiene Products Market during the assessment period are assessed in detail.

Critical insights enclosed in the report:

Country-wise assessment of the Non-Woven Fibers in Hygiene Products Market

Underlying opportunities for emerging players in the Non-Woven Fibers in Hygiene Products Market

Y-o-Y growth projection of the different segments and sub-segments of the Non-Woven Fibers in Hygiene Products Market

SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to provide a clear understanding of the various companies in the Non-Woven Fibers in Hygiene Products Market

Key strategies, product line, and market position of the established players in the Non-Woven Fibers in Hygiene Products Market

The report aims to provide answers to the following questions related to the Non-Woven Fibers in Hygiene Products Market:

Which product is expected to witness the highest adoption rate across various geographies?

What are the organic and inorganic strategies adopted by market players in the Non-Woven Fibers in Hygiene Products Market?

What are the current trends that are impacting the growth of the Non-Woven Fibers in Hygiene Products Market?

Who are the leading companies operating in the Non-Woven Fibers in Hygiene Products Market?

What are the marketing strategies adopted by key players to improve their sales and standing in the market?

Competitive Landscape

In order to meet the burgeoning demand for non-woven fiber in hygiene products, Kimberly-Clark invested US$ 30 million in 2018 for expanding and upgrading its facility in Hendersonville, North Carolina. The production plant specifically produces non-woven fibers for its clients in the adult and feminine hygiene care sector including the likes of Poise, Depend, and U by Kotex.

To capitalize on the growing demand for non-woven fiber in hygiene products in Asia, Fiesta, a leading player operating in the non-woven fiber in hygiene product market, bought 51% of the stake in spunbound non-woven fiber manufacturer CNC International. Fitesa plans to align the operations of the new acquisition to focus on the hygiene products market.

In order to expand its market presence, Galtfelter, a leading player operating in the non-woven fiber in hygiene product market, announced the purchase of Georgia-Pacific’s European non-woven business in 2018. Under the purchase, Galtfelter acquired Georgia-Pacific’s state-of-the-art 32,000-metric-ton manufacturing facility in Steinfurt, Germany for US$ 185 million.

Proctor & Gamble and Drylock announced that the companies will be entering a global license agreement to expand research into the development of channel technology used in enhancing the performance of products such as baby diapers and adult incontinence diaper and pants.

The leading players operating in the market include Freudenberg Performance Materials, DuPont, Berry Global Inc., and Ahlstorm-Munksjö. Other players operating in this market are Johns Manville, Suominen Corporation, Low & Bona, Lydall, TWE Group, Jacob Holm, and Zhejiang Kingsafe.

Note: Fact.MR research offers compelling insights into the competitive landscape of the non-woven fiber in hygiene product market. A summary of the report is available on request.

Additional Insight:

Demand for Fluff Pulp to Remain Robust in Baby Diapers Manufacturing

Non-woven fibers can be broadly divided into super absorbent materials (SAP), fluff pulp, stretch non-woven, polyester, and filaments. Among these materials, demand for fluff pulp continues to remain robust in the manufacturing of baby diapers, feminine hygiene, and adult incontinence. In addition to its superior absorbent properties, fluff pulp is increasingly being used in the development of composite non-woven fibers with increased loft and improved three-dimensional relief structure.

Growing awareness about the negative impact of using cloth diapers on babies’ skin is further driving the demand for fluff pulp in the manufacturing of diapers. Coupled with the substantial rise in the disposable income of the global population, the production of baby diapers is estimated to increase, which in turn, is eventually expected to propel the demand for fluff pump. The factors are estimated to contribute significantly to non-woven fiber in hygiene product market growth.

Non-woven fiber manufacturers are further gaining increasing control over the finished products using different technologies such as spun melt, wet laid, dry laid, and air laid.

Research Methodology

A robust and extensive research methodology was employed to unearth invaluable information about the non-woven fiber in hygiene product market. Primary and secondary researches were conducted to obtain actionable insights into the non-woven fiber in hygiene product market. While primary research involved interviewing seasoned experts from the industry, secondary research was conducted by thoroughly studying trade journals, paid sources, and other industry-related publications. Results from both the steps of research were triangulated to produce an accurate and authentic forecast of the non-woven fiber in hygiene product market.

Scope of the Report

Research Methodology

