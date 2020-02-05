Oil and Gas Analytics Market Analysis and Value Forecast Snapshot by End-use Industry2017 – 2025

TMRR, in its recent market report, suggests that the Oil and Gas Analytics market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the Oil and Gas Analytics market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period. This Oil and Gas Analytics market study considers 2018 as the base year, 2019 as the estimated year, and 2019 – 2029 as the forecast timeframe.

The Oil and Gas Analytics market research focuses on the market structure and various factors (positive and negative) affecting the growth of the market. The study encloses a precise evaluation of the Oil and Gas Analytics market, including growth rate, current scenario, and volume inflation prospects, on the basis of DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses. In addition, the Oil and Gas Analytics market study provides reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.

Important regions covered in the Oil and Gas Analytics market research include Region 1 (Country 1, country 2), Region 2 (Country 1, country 2), Region 3 (Country 1, country 2) and Region 4 (Country 1, country 2).

Request For Discount On This Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=D&rep_id=662&source=atm

The Oil and Gas Analytics market study answers critical questions including:

What tactics are being utilized by the Oil and Gas Analytics market players to expand their production footprint in region? What are the threats faced by players in the global Oil and Gas Analytics market mutually? Why region holds the majority of share in the global Oil and Gas Analytics market? Why segment has the largest consumption in region? Which industries remain the leading consumers of the Oil and Gas Analytics across the globe?

The content of the Oil and Gas Analytics market report includes the following insights:

Growth outlook of the global Oil and Gas Analytics market in terms of value and volume

Strategies utilized by different Oil and Gas Analytics market players.

Drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends (DROT Analysis) impacting the growth prospect for the Oil and Gas Analytics over the forecast period.

End use consumption of the Oil and Gas Analytics across various regions.

Identify the ecological impacts of the Oil and Gas Analytics and what regulations are being imposed on its usage.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=B&rep_id=662&source=atm

On the basis of component, the global Oil and Gas Analytics market report covers the following segments:

Drivers and Restraints

The plummeting crude oil prices combined with high costs of exploration and production of conventional and unconventional resources is driving the global oil and gas analytics market. The use of analytic tools is effective for obtaining real-time data at reduced cost and to improve production efficiency from 6% to 8%. The rising demand for midstream infrastructure will also augment the growth of this market over the next few years. Moreover, increasing volume of data in the oil and gas industry will further fuel the growth of the oil and gas analytics market between 2017 and 2025.

The abundance of unconventional resources in the U.S. is further favoring the market’s growth. In 2016, a U.S. based company Cobalt discovered a natural gas well in Block 20 offshore Angola and recent exploration of the well by Sonangol is expected to produce 2 million barrels of oil per day for the next three years.

The expansion of oil and gas refineries to cater to the increasing demand for petroleum products is expected to boost the growth of the oil and gas analytics market. For instance, in 2016, ExxonMobil announced that it will expand the refining capacity of Beaumont refinery to 40,000 barrels by 2018.

Strict government regulations for enhanced safety during oil and gas operations will further boost the market’s growth. The increasing investments in digital technology by oil and gas companies for increasing workforce productivity and reducing cost will fuel the growth of the global oil and gas analytics market in the coming years.

Global Oil and Gas Analytics Market: Regional Outlook

North America is the largest market for oil and gas analytics. In this region, the U.S. contributes significantly to the growth of this market due to the increasing exploration of unconventional resources. However, Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as a significant market for oil and gas analytics. The increasing number of refineries in India combined with the increasing capacity of existing refineries is fuelling the growth of the regional market. Europe accounts for a significant share in the global oil and gas analytics market. The increasing adoption of digital technology for optimizing oil and gas operations will drive the oil and gas analytics market in this region.

Major Companies Mentioned in Report

Some of the leading companies in the global oil and gas analytics market are Accenture, Drillinginfo Inc., Tableau Software, Capgemini, Deloitte, SAP SE, IBM, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Cognizant, Oracle, Hitachi Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Microsoft, TIBCO Software Inc., and SAS Institute Inc.

All the players running in the global Oil and Gas Analytics market are elaborated thoroughly in the Oil and Gas Analytics market report on the basis of R&D developments, distribution channels, industrial penetration, manufacturing processes, and revenue. In addition, the report examines, legal policies, and comparative analysis between the leading and emerging Oil and Gas Analytics market players.

Customize This Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=CR&rep_id=662&source=atm

Why choose TMRR?