Protein Expression Market Study Offers In-depth Insights

Report Scope:

This research report presents an in-depth analysis of the global market for protein expression by system type, products and services, applications, end users and regional markets. The report includes key protein expression systems that are incorporated in several therapeutic treatment methods. It discusses the role of supply chain members from manufacturers to researchers. The report provides an in-depth analysis of key companies operating in the global market for protein expression. A patent analysis focuses on describing technological trends across periods of time and regions, such as the U.S., Europe and Japan.

The protein expression market is mainly segmented into the following system types: prokaryotic expression systems, mammalian cell expression systems, insect cell expression systems, yeast expression systems, cell-free expression systems and algal-based expression systems. This market is further segmented based on products and services into reagents, expression vectors, competent cells, instruments and services. The market study details end users and applications, and ongoing activity in the research and development area. The market is segmented by region into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the rest of the world (ROW). Companies profiled in this report include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, Promega Corp., Agilent Technologies, GenScript, Takara Holdings Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Qiagen N.V., Lonza and others.

Report Includes:

– 45 data tables 34 additional tables

– An overview and in-depth analysis of the global markets for protein expression technologies

– Analyses of global market trends with data from 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

– Discussion on perfusion approaches and supporting practices such as continuous bio manufacturing, and digital and model-based controls

– Identification of key market dynamics and the factors impacting the global market for protein expression and its sub-segments

– Regional dynamics of the global protein expression market and analysis of trends and opportunities in major regions covering North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the rest of the world (ROW)

– A relevant patent analysis focuses on describing technological trends across periods of time and regions, such as the U.S., Europe and Japan

– Detailed analysis of the cloning technologies, production of recombinant proteins and problems associated with protein production

– Assessment of major stakeholders, product portfolios and recent developments and the competitive landscape among market leaders

– Company profiles of leading global payers, including Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Merck KGaA, Promega Corp., GenScript, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Qiagen N.V.

Protein Expression Market Size and Forecast

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Protein Expression Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets. Protein Expression Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

