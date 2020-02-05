Public Safety and Security Market Outlook and Growth Stance Forecasted Through 2025

Global Public Safety and Security Market Analysis

According to Verified Market Research, The Global Public Safety and Security Market was valued at USD 307.8 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 767.6 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 14.3% from 2018 to 2025.

What is Public Safety and Security?

Public security and safety is a service of the government by which it ensures that its people, institutions and organizations are kept safe and protected from threats. The public safety and security system offers several advantages for their customers such as rapid application development, cyber security, accessibility as well as secure mobility.

Global Public Safety and Security Market Outlook

In the report, the market outlook section mainly encompasses fundamental dynamics of the market which include drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges faced by the industry. Drivers and Restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market.

With the rising number of criminal activities, natural disasters, attacks on infrastructure and cross-border terrorism that are occurring, there is an increasing necessity for the authentication and surveillance systems. The rise in this demand has resulted in the necessity for increasing predictive data controlled security measures such as the implementation of a communication infrastructure for public safety. These factors drive the market for public health and safety. Factors such as the large cost of the infrastructure and the absence of the technical staff are factors that restrain the market for public safety and security.

Verified Market Research narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements which interests the client. The “Global Public Safety and Security Market” is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide a classified data regarding latest trends in the market. This can be of a great use in gaining knowledge about the cutting-edge technologies in the market.

Global Public Safety and Security Market Competitive Landscape

The “Global Public Safety and Security Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on global market including some of the major players such as NEC Corporation, ESRI, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Thales Group, Cisco Systems, Inc., IBM Corporation, AGT International, Honeywell International, Inc, Alcatel-Lucent S.A., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated for such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight to the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis. The competitive landscape section also includes key development strategies, market share and market ranking analysis of the above mentioned players globally.

Global Public Safety and Security Market Segmentation, By Service:

• Managed Services

o Managed Network Services

o Managed Security Services

• Professional Services

o Design and Consulting

o Training and Education Managed services

o Support and Maintenance

o Installation and Integration

Global Public Safety and Security Market Segmentation, By Vertical:

• Homeland Security

o Border Control

o Law Enforcement and Intelligence Agencies

o Critical Infrastructure Security

o Public Transportation Security

• Manufacturing

o Automotive and Logistics

o Energy and Chemicals

• Emergency Services

o Firefighting Services

o Disaster Management

o Medical Services

Global Public Safety and Security Market Segmentation, by Solution

• Cyber Security

• Critical Communication Network

• Biometric Security and Authentication System

• Backup and Recovery System

• Emergency and Disaster Management

• Surveillance System

• C2/C4ISR System

• Scanning and Screening System

• Public Address and General Alarm

Global Public Safety and Security Market Geographic Scope

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

• Rest of the World

