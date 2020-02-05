Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Market Growth in Technological Innovation, Competitive Landscape Mapping the Trends and Outlook



Over the past few years, the U.S. and Canada have experienced revolutionary production of natural oil and gas. North America has started generating energy from (cheaper) unconventional sources. The U.S. shale gas hydraulic fracturing is not only changing the country’s energy scenario, but has also affected the energy domain globally. The third market analyzed in the report is China, which is projected to witness the maximum growth over the assessment period 2017-2027. The shale gas production has expanded the use of natural gas in electricity generation and transportation. Shale gas hydraulic fracturing is one of the most popular methods of extracting trapped natural gas or oil through fracturing of shale rock, which improves the flow of the natural gas or oil to be recovered.

Market Dynamics

The report analyzes key drivers and restraints, which impact the most on the shale gas hydraulic fracturing market performance – US, Canada, and China. The factors influencing market conditions are found to be relying on GDP growth, oil and gas production, power sector growth, and manufacturing industry's growth. The report also throws light on the recent trends in the US, Canada, and China markets and the most lucrative opportunities for established as well as emerging market participants.

Market Taxonomy

XploreMR’ report on Canada, US, and China’s shale gas hydraulic fracturing markets on the basis of technology and application.

By technology

Plug and perforation Sliding sleeve

By application

Power generation

Industrial

Residential

Commercial

Transportation

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies

Some of the significant players in the US shale gas hydraulic fracturing market are: Bakken, which includes companies such as ExxonMobil, Hess, Continental Resources, Whiting Petroleum, EOG Resources; Eagleford, which includes shale producers such as EOG resources, ConocoPhilips, BHP Billiton, Chesapeake Energy, Marathon oil; the Haynesville shale producers are Chesapeake Energy, Memorial Resource Development/Range Resources, EXCO Resources, and BHP Billiton.

Research Methodology

In order to prepare an extensive research report on the US, Canada, and China market for shale gas hydraulic fracturing, XploreMR has adopted the PESTEL analysis – Political, economic, social, technological, environmental, and legal analysis of the entire shale gas hydraulic fracturing industry. Key market players, distributors, experts, and other participants have been interviewed for expert insights. After thorough primary and secondary research, triangulation method has been used for validation of the obtained data, after which scrutinization of data has resulted into valuable insights about the industry.

