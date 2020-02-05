Smoke Detector Market : Industry Outlook, Developments and Forecast 2018 to 2028

FMR, in its recent market report, suggests that the Smoke Detector Market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the Smoke Detector Market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period. This Smoke Detector Market study considers 2018 as the base year, 2019 as the estimated year, and 2018 to 2028 as the forecast timeframe.

The Smoke Detector Market research focuses on the market structure and various factors (positive and negative) affecting the growth of the market. The study encloses a precise evaluation of the Smoke Detector Market, including growth rate, current scenario, and volume inflation prospects, on the basis of DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses. In addition, the Smoke Detector Market study provides reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.

All the players running in the Smoke Detector Market are elaborated thoroughly in the Smoke Detector Market report on the basis of R&D developments, distribution channels, industrial penetration, manufacturing processes, and revenue. In addition, the report examines, legal policies, and comparative analysis between the leading and emerging Smoke Detector Market players.

Competitive Landscape

Manufacturers in the smoke detectors market are leveraging introduction of innovative products that allow accurate and early detection of fire. Incorporation of ionization alarms and Very Early Smoke Detection Apparatus (VESDA) in smoke detectors in trending in the market.

Key manufacturers in the smoke detector market include Honeywell International, Siemens AG, United Technologies Corporation, Tyco, Hochiki Corporation, Robert Bosch, Nest labs, NEC Corporation, Johnson Control, Schneider Electric and Others.

Honeywell International released wireless two-in-one smoke and carbon monoxide detector for homes with a central station monitoring system in March 2017. The product is easy for dealers to install and homeowners to manage. The company also launched intelligent VESDA-E advanced smoke detection technology with NOTIFIER and Gamewell-FCI commercial building fire system in September 2018.

Edwards’ new multi-criteria smoke detector for which the manufacturer has received certification to the UL standard for its Fire Alarm Systems UL 268, 7th edition which is set to take effect in May 2020.

A new study carried out by U.S. researchers at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus finds that a smoke alarm with mother’s voice would wake children more quickly as compared to alarms that emit high-pitched tones.

Smoke Detector Market – Regional Outlook

The smoke detector market is expected to witness a steady outlook at the global stage. North America and Europe remain the lucrative markets for smoke detector on the back of stringent regulatory standards that mandate installation of smoke detectors in residential, commercial as well as public infrastructures.

A developing region such as APEJ is expected to witness increasing demand for smoke detectors in the future. Countries like India and China will hold a larger share of the regional revenues owing to the presence of a number of local smoke detector manufacturers.

Smoke Detector Market Segmentation

By Type Ionization Photoelectric Projected Beam Aspirating Video

By Mechanism Type Battery Powered Hardwired With Battery Backup Hardwired Without Battery Backup

By Application Residential Industrial



This analytical research study imparts an all-inclusive assessment on the market, while propounding historical intelligence, actionable insights, and industry-validated & statistically-upheld market forecast. Verified and suitable set of assumptions and methodology has been leveraged for developing this comprehensive study. Information and analysis on key market segments incorporated in the report has been delivered in weighted chapters. A thorough analysis has been offered by the report on

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Market Segments

Demand & Supply Trends

Current Issues and Challenges

Companies and Competitor Landscape

Value Chain

Technology

Regional Segments Analyzed Include

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

Compilation of authentic and first-hand intelligence, insights offered in the report are based on quantitative and qualitative assessment by leading industry experts, and inputs from opinion leaders & industry participants around the value chain. Growth determinants, macroeconomic indicators, and parent market trends have been scrutinized and delivered, coupled with the market attractiveness for each market segment encompassed. Qualitative impact of growth influencers on the market segments across regions has also been mapped by the report.

Highlights from the Report

Elaborated scenario of the parent market

Transformations in the market dynamics

Detailed segmentation of the target market

Historical, current and forecast market size based on value and volume

Latest industry developments and trends

Competition landscape

Strategies adopted by the market players and product developments made

Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis

Unbiased analysis on performance of the market

Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness

