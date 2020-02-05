Specialty Tape Market Developments Analysis by 2028

The global Specialty Tape market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Specialty Tape market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Specialty Tape market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Specialty Tape market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Specialty Tape market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Market Segmentation

The global specialty tape market report has been segmented based on the product type, end user, and region. Based on the product type, the report includes woven/non-woven, PVC (Polyvinyl chloride), paper, PP (Polypropylene), foam (incl. acrylic foam), PET (Polyethylene terephthalate), metal, PA (Polyamide), glass cloth, and PE (Polyethylene). Based on the end user, the segment includes automotive, electronics & electricals, white goods, paper/printing, healthcare, hygiene, aerospace & defense, retail/graphic, building & construction, and other end users.

Geographically, the global specialty tapes market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ). The market size and revenue for the forecast period from 2017 to 2026 has been provided in the report for each segment, including country-wise analysis.

Global Specialty Tape Market: Competitive Landscape

Leading market players in the global specialty tape market have been provided along with the detailed analysis of various parameters such as strategies, product portfolio, financial overview, company overview, and new developments. The leading players mentioned in the report are 3M, Henkel Corporation, Nitto Denko Corporation, Tesa SE, Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Avery Dennison Corporation, Intertape Polymer Group, LINTEC Corporation, Scapa Group plc, ECHOtape, Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd., Siemens Healthineers, Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, and Xinapse Systems Ltd.

Each market player encompassed in the Specialty Tape market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Specialty Tape market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

