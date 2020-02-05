Structural Health Monitoring Projected to Witness a Single-Digit CAGR During 2019-2026

The global Structural Health Monitoring market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Structural Health Monitoring market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Structural Health Monitoring market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Structural Health Monitoring across various industries.

Market segmentation

The global structural health monitoring (SHM) market has been segmented on the basis of Type (Wired SHM System, Wireless SHM System); Component (Hardware, Software, Services); Application (Bridges & Dams, Buildings & Stadiums, Vessels & Platforms, Airframes & Wind Turbines, Large Machinery & Equipment); and Region (North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Japan).

Wired structural health monitoring system expected to dominate the global structural health monitoring market

The Wired segment is estimated to account for a market revenue share of 65.2% by the end of 2016. This segment is estimated to create incremental $ opportunity of US$ 2,541.0 Mn between 2016 and 2026. The Wireless segment is expected to reach a value of US$ 2,194.1 Mn by 2026, registering a CAGR of 14.8% during the forecast period.

Hardware segment likely to account for a larger market share by 2016 end

In 2015, the Hardware segment was valued at US$ 910.7 Mn and is estimated to reach US$ 1,019.1 Mn by the end of 2016, reflecting a Y-o-Y growth rate of 11.9%. The Software segment is estimated to be valued at US$ 784.9 Mn by 2026, registering a CAGR of 15.7 % during the forecast period.

Bridges & Dams segment expected to be the major market segment by 2016 end

The Bridges & Dams segment was valued at US$ 477.3 Mn in 2015 and is anticipated to reach US$ 549.2 Mn by the end of 2016, reflecting a Y-o-Y growth rate of 15.1%. The Buildings & Stadiums segment is estimated to create incremental $ opportunity of US$ 1,122.8 Mn between 2016 and 2026.

North America expected to dominate the global structural health monitoring market

The North America market is estimated to account for 26.9% share of the global structural health monitoring market by the end of 2016 while the Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) market is likely to hold 16.9% share of the overall global structural health monitoring market in 2016. The market in North America is anticipated to be valued at US$ 427.4 Mn by the end of 2016. The Western Europe market is estimated to be valued at US$ 343.2 Mn by the end of 2016.

Top market players are focusing on introducing new testing platforms and mobile-based structural health monitoring platforms to outperform competition

Some of the well-known companies operating in the global structural health monitoring market are National Instruments Corporation, Advitam Inc. (Vinci SA), Digitexx Data Systems, Inc., Acellent Technologies, Inc., Strainstall UK Limited (James Fisher & Sons PLC), Nova Metrix LLC, COWI A/S, Geocomp Corporation, Hottinger Baldwin Messtechnik GmbH, and Kinemetrics Inc. These companies are entering into collaborations with hardware and software vendors to improve product quality and enhance service and support levels. Top players are also making strategic investments to increase production capacity and are expanding their market footprint through acquisitions.

