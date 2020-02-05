Transportation Management Solution Market– Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2027

Study on the Transportation Management Solution Market

The market study on the Transportation Management Solution Market published by PMR highlights the essential parameters that are expected to shape the growth of the Transportation Management Solution Market in the upcoming years. The report maps the trajectory of the Transportation Management Solution Market by taking into account historical data for the forecast period 2017 – 2027.

The presented study evaluates the different factors that are likely to influence the dynamics of the Transportation Management Solution Market including the current trends and recent developments on the technological front. In addition, the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Transportation Management Solution Market during the assessment period are assessed in detail.

Critical insights enclosed in the report:

Country-wise assessment of the Transportation Management Solution Market

Underlying opportunities for emerging players in the Transportation Management Solution Market

Y-o-Y growth projection of the different segments and sub-segments of the Transportation Management Solution Market

SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to provide a clear understanding of the various companies in the Transportation Management Solution Market

Key strategies, product line, and market position of the established players in the Transportation Management Solution Market

The report aims to provide answers to the following questions related to the Transportation Management Solution Market:

Which product is expected to witness the highest adoption rate across various geographies?

What are the organic and inorganic strategies adopted by market players in the Transportation Management Solution Market?

What are the current trends that are impacting the growth of the Transportation Management Solution Market?

Who are the leading companies operating in the Transportation Management Solution Market?

What are the marketing strategies adopted by key players to improve their sales and standing in the market?

Key Players

Some of the key players of Transportation management solution market are: Descartes System Group, JDA Software Group, Manhattan Associates, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, 3GTMS Inc., Cargo Smart Ltd., Lean Logistics Inc., Precision Software Inc., and One Network Enterprise

Transportation Management Solution Market: Regional Overview

Presently, North America is holding the largest market share of transportation management system as growing demand and preference for S-a-a-S based solution. Additionally, increase in usage of RFID technology in supply chain sustain the growth of transportation management solution in positive manner.

The market of Transportation management solution is witnessing slow growth rate in European and Asia pacific region owing to slow deployment of transportation management system solutions.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Transportation Management Solution Segments

Transportation Management Solution Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2014 – 2016

Transportation Management Solution Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027

Value Chain

Transportation Management Solution Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Transportation Management Solution Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Transportation Management Solution, market includes development in the following regions:

North America US Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Europe U.K. France Germany Poland Russia

Asia Pacific Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Other Middle East North Africa South Africa Other Africa



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

