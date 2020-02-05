Travel Accessories Market value projected to expand by 2019 – 2025

The study on the Travel Accessories market TMR offers a deep comprehension of the market dynamics such as drivers the challenges, trends, and opportunities. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects that are anticipated to shape the rise of the Travel Accessories market during the forecast period (2019-2029).
The study elucidates the key indexes of Market expansion which comes with a thorough analysis of the value series, CAGR growth, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. This data will enable readers to understand the Travel Accessories market’s growth parameters.
The increase prospects of this marketplace in several Regions are thoroughly analyzed in the report along with vital information such as economic prognosis of each region, political, and the regulatory framework.
Key Players Operating in the Global Market
The global travel accessories market is moderately fragmented with numerous small and large players present. Companies adopt several strategies including product innovation & development, geographical expansion, and merger and acquisition to increase their market revenue. A few of the key players operating in the global travel accessories market are listed below:
- ACE Luggage Co. Ltd
- ExOfficio
- Magellan's
- MCM Worldwide
- Nike Inc.
- THE BEACH COMPANY
- TRAVEL-BLUE.COM
- TravelSmith Outfitters
- United States Luggage Company LLC
- VF Corporation
Global Travel Accessories: Research Scope
Global Travel Accessories, by Product
- Travel Bags
- Travel Outfits
- Electronic Accessories
- Toiletries
- Food box
- Travel Pillow and Blanket
- Locks
- Others
Global Travel Accessories, by Distribution Channel
- Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
- Specialty Stores
- Factory Outlets
- Online Stores
- Others
Global Travel Accessories, by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
The report on the global travel accessories market is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various factors on market segments and regions.
