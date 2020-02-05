Video Conferencing Market 2019 By Demand Services, Developments, Advancements, Application, Platforms Types, Industry Growth Drivers and Geographical Overview 2026

In this report, the global Video Conferencing market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

Competitive Dynamics

Increasing number of multinational companies (MNCs), and globalization of supply chain have led to the rise in demand for effective long-distance communication involving multiple locations. This has prompted companies to develop advanced and integrated video conferencing solutions in order to sustain in the market. Adobe Systems Incorporated, Arkadin Cloud Communications, Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., JOYCE CR, S.R.O., Logitech International S.A., Microsoft Corporation, Orange Business Services, Polycom, Inc., Vidyo, Inc., West Unified Communications Services and ZTE Corporation, are few of the key players who have been profiled in this study. Details such as financials, business strategies, SWOT analysis, recent developments, and other strategic information pertaining to these players have been duly provided as part of company profiles.

Market Segmentation: Global Video Conferencing Market

By Component

Hardware Camera Codec Microphone Others

Software On-premise Cloud-based

Services Managed/Outsourced Others



By End-use Industry

Corporate Enterprise

Healthcare

Government

Education

Others

Additionally, the report provides analysis of the video conferencing market with respect to the following geographic segments:

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



