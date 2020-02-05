Waterborne Architectural Coatings Market 2020 Global Market Top Key Players- BASF, Akzonobel, PPG Industries, Nippon Paints, Kansai Paint and more…

Waterborne Architectural Coatings Market



On the basis of resin type, Acrylic waterborne coating has witnessed the largest market share and expected to be dominant throughout the forecast period due to the durable properties of the resin. On the other hand, in terms of Application, Architectural & Automotive holds THE largest market share with increase in adoption of waterborne coatings in emerging and developed countries and pigment dispensability.

The waterborne coatings industry is witnessing high growth because of growth in its applications areas, government regulatory support, and growing demand in the Asia-Pacific region. Waterborne coatings are largely used in waterborne coating applications. Rapid growth of the waterborne coatings market is driven by environmental concerns and increasingly stringent regulations.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BASF

Akzonobel

PPG Industries

RPM International

The Sherwin-Williams

The Valspar

Axalta Coating Systems

Nippon Paints

Kansai Paint

Tikkurila

Berger Paints India

This report focuses on Waterborne Architectural Coatings volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Waterborne Architectural Coatings market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Waterborne Architectural Coatings in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Waterborne Architectural Coatings manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Acrylic

Polyester

Alkyd

Epoxy

Polyurethane

PTFE

PVDF

PVDC

Segment by Application

Architectural

Automotive

Industrial

Marine

Packaging

Others



