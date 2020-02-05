Waterborne Architectural Coatings Market 2020 Global Market Top Key Players- BASF, Akzonobel, PPG Industries, Nippon Paints, Kansai Paint and more…

Waterborne Architectural Coatings Market
On the basis of resin type, Acrylic waterborne coating has witnessed the largest market share and expected to be dominant throughout the forecast period due to the durable properties of the resin. On the other hand, in terms of Application, Architectural & Automotive holds THE largest market share with increase in adoption of waterborne coatings in emerging and developed countries and pigment dispensability.
The waterborne coatings industry is witnessing high growth because of growth in its applications areas, government regulatory support, and growing demand in the Asia-Pacific region. Waterborne coatings are largely used in waterborne coating applications. Rapid growth of the waterborne coatings market is driven by environmental concerns and increasingly stringent regulations.
The following manufacturers are covered:
BASF
Akzonobel
PPG Industries
RPM International
The Sherwin-Williams
The Valspar
Axalta Coating Systems
Nippon Paints
Kansai Paint
Tikkurila
Berger Paints India
This report focuses on Waterborne Architectural Coatings volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Waterborne Architectural Coatings market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.
Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Waterborne Architectural Coatings in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.
For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Waterborne Architectural Coatings manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Acrylic
Polyester
Alkyd
Epoxy
Polyurethane
PTFE
PVDF
PVDC
Segment by Application
Architectural
Automotive
Industrial
Marine
Packaging
Others
