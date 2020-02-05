Well Intervention Market Emerging Market Trends, Size, Share and Growth Analysis 2018-2026

The detailed market study published by FMR unravels the major trends that are currently influencing the growth of the Well Intervention Market. Further, the report inspects the various parameters that are expected to impact the current and future dynamics of the Well Intervention Market including the growth opportunities, challenges, and drivers across various regional markets.

The report reveals that the Well Intervention Market is slated to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period 2018-2026 and surpass the value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029. The study indicates that the growing R&D investments, advances in technology, and growing adoption of the Well Intervention across the various end-use industries are expected to propel the growth of the Well Intervention Market during the assessment period 2018-2026.

Notable Developments and Innovations in Well Intervention Market

Leading players operating in the well intervention market are concentrating on various organic & inorganic methods such as merger & acquisitions to improve their presence in the global market scenario. Some of the developments include:

In February 2018, Schlumberger Limited, a key player in the well intervention market, launched its motion-compensated intervention tower for advanced intervention operations on deepwater tension-leg platforms. The company had acquired all the outstanding shares of Cameron in April 2016, with an aim to create technology driven growth.

In January 2018, Halliburton was assigned to develop and deliver integrated well intervention campaign, plugging nearly 20 offshore wells in Norway at a very low cost.

Some other players in the global well intervention market include HELIX ESG, Weatherford International Plc, National Oilwell Varco, Expro Group, GE, Deepwell AS, Hunting Energy Services, Oceaneering International, Inc., Archer, Basic Energy Services, Inc., Trican Well Service Ltd., Precision Drilling Corporation, and Superior Energy Services Inc.

