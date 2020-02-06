Artificial Intelligence in Education Market To Experience An Impressive Growth During The Forecast Period 2018 – 2028

Study on the Global Artificial Intelligence in Education Market

According to the report, owing to the growing demand for artificial intelligence in education technology, and growing investment for research and development activities, the Artificial Intelligence in Education market is projected to grow at CAGR of XX% through the forecast period.

The data collected by our analysts from credible primary and secondary sources provides answers to some top queries related to the global Artificial Intelligence in Education market.

Some of the questions related to the Artificial Intelligence in Education market addressed in the report are:

With the growing demand for product 1 in region 2, how are market players aligning their activities to fulfil the demand? Which region has the most favorable regulatory policies to conduct business

in the current Artificial Intelligence in Education market?

How has technological advances influenced the Artificial Intelligence in Education market? At present, which company has the highest market share in the Artificial Intelligence in Education market? What is the most lucrative sales and distribution channel used by market players in the global Artificial Intelligence in Education market?

The market study bifurcates the global Artificial Intelligence in Education market on the basis of product type, regions, application, and end use industry. The insights are backed by accurate and easy to understand graphs, tables, and figures.

Competitive Landscape

A highly competitive environment characterizes this market, mainly due to the presence of innumerable players. The competition is expected to intensify even further as new companies are projected to enter the vendor landscape of the global artificial intelligence in education market on a regular basis in future. Most players are focusing on including more services, bringing forth geographical expansions, and focusing on delivering quality educational content. Nuance Communications, IBM, Querium Corporation, Century-Tech, DreamBox Learning, Fishtree, ALEKS, Knewton, Metacog, Google, AWS, Cognizant, Bridge-U, Cognii, Blackboard, Elemental Path, Jellynote, Liulishuo, Carnegie Learning, Osmo, Pearson, Microsoft, Third Space Learning, Jenzabar, and Quantum Adaptive Learning, are key players operating in the global artificial intelligence in education market.

Competitive Outlook

The competitive outlook segment tracks the activities of the leading market players operating in the global Artificial Intelligence in Education market. In addition, the report provides an extensive analysis of the product portfolio and marketing strategies adopted by each market players in the Artificial Intelligence in Education market.

Key findings included in the report:

Historical and projected trends influencing the prospects of the Artificial Intelligence in Education market

Thorough assessment of the impact of the economic and government policies on the Artificial Intelligence in Education market

Accurate and precise data related to the market size of each product type

Analysis of the market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints in different countries

Impact of regulatory policies on the overall prospects of the Artificial Intelligence in Education market

