Car DVR Market: Industry Growth, Size, Share, Analysis & Forecast 2017 to 2022

The latest report on the Car DVR Market by FMR provides an in-depth analysis of the various parameters that are likely to define the course of the market in the upcoming years. The current trends that are expected to influence the future prospects of the Car DVR Market are analyzed in the report. Further, a quantitative and qualitative assessment of the various segments of the Car DVR Market is included in the report along with relevant tables, figures, and graphs.

The report reveals that the Car DVR Market is expected to witness a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period 2017 to 2022 and reach a value of ~US$ XX towards the end of 2019. The regulatory framework, R&D activities, and technological advances relevant to the Car DVR Market are discussed in the report.

competition tracking section of car DVR market report.

While a majority of the competitors in the global car DVR market landscape are including product offerings that come as in-built DVRs, many are concentrating their strategic efforts in the aftermarket sales segment of the car DVR market. Some of the key players are considering extension of their existing offerings with bespoke and scalable car VDR solutions to meet evolving car DVR requirements of Tier 1 suppliers, OEMs, and leading aftermarket product manufacturers.

Observing swelling demand for low-priced car DVR installations among consumers based in emerging economies, companies are investing in the development of affordable pricing strategy. Moreover, sustained traction for single-channel car DVR devices will continue to prompt manufacturers to continue technology innovations in single-channel car DVRs throughout the forecast period.

A newly published research study on car DVR market provides a comprehensive assessment of the global car DVR market within the five-year timeline, 2017-2022. The approximately US$ 1 Bn market for car DVR will possibly reach US$ 1.5 Bn towards the end of 2022, witnessing an impressive expansion at 7.5% CAGR over 2017-2022. The report offers insightful information on each aspect associated with the performance of car DVR market, at a regional as well as global level. With valuable strategic insights on key market dynamics, taxonomical analysis, examination of the most actionable market opportunities, and analysis of the most trendsetting and profitable technological innovations, the report aims to help businesses in the car DVR market arrive at a decisive strategic point.

Compact camera devices that are usually connected to the car dashboard or the windshield are referred to as car DVR (digital video recorder). Car DVRs are installed in interiors or exteriors of cars with an intent of recording videos that are later stored in a digital format. Prominently used for recording video evidences that may be of help in cases of accidents or road mishaps and in insurance demands, car DVRs play a vital role in investigations of road accidents and on-road disputes, and in crash analysis.

