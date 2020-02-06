Digital Process Automation Market Plying for Significant Growth During 2018 – 2028

Study on the Digital Process Automation Market

The market study on the Digital Process Automation Market published by PMR highlights the essential parameters that are expected to shape the growth of the Digital Process Automation Market in the upcoming years. The report maps the trajectory of the Digital Process Automation Market by taking into account historical data for the forecast period 2018 – 2028.

The presented study evaluates the different factors that are likely to influence the dynamics of the Digital Process Automation Market including the current trends and recent developments on the technological front. In addition, the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Digital Process Automation Market during the assessment period are assessed in detail.

Critical insights enclosed in the report:

Country-wise assessment of the Digital Process Automation Market

Underlying opportunities for emerging players in the Digital Process Automation Market

Y-o-Y growth projection of the different segments and sub-segments of the Digital Process Automation Market

SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to provide a clear understanding of the various companies in the Digital Process Automation Market

Key strategies, product line, and market position of the established players in the Digital Process Automation Market

The report aims to provide answers to the following questions related to the Digital Process Automation Market:

Which product is expected to witness the highest adoption rate across various geographies?

What are the organic and inorganic strategies adopted by market players in the Digital Process Automation Market?

What are the current trends that are impacting the growth of the Digital Process Automation Market?

Who are the leading companies operating in the Digital Process Automation Market?

What are the marketing strategies adopted by key players to improve their sales and standing in the market?

Key Players

Some of the key players in the digital process automation market are IBM Corporation, Newgen Software Technologies Limited, Infosys Limited, BP Logix, Appian, TIBCO Software Inc., OpenText Corp., DST Systems, Inc., Pegasystems, Oracle, SourceCode Technology Holdings, Inc. (K2), Cognizant, and various others.

Many Tier-1 players (manufacturers and vendors offering Digital Process Automation solutions) of the market are focusing on partnering with various solution providers for enhancing its product offerings and for strengthening its position in the market. For instance, in July 2017, IBM partnered with Automation Anywhere for enhancing the end-user experience and for streamlining the operations of various business enterprises though its digital process automation software.

Digital Process Automation Market: Regional Overview

By geography, the Digital Process Automation market can be segmented across North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China, Japan, SEA and others in Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, in terms of value, North America, especially the U.S., is expected to dominate the global digital process automation market during the forecast period, owing to high adoption of digital process automation solutions by various business enterprises across industry verticals, such as retail and BFSI, in the region. Asia Pacific (including Japan and China) and Europe are expected to follow North America in the global Digital Process Automation market. China is, however, expected to exhibit highest growth rate during the forecast period owing to increasing penetration of digitalization witnessed, and establishment of small and medium sized enterprises in the country.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Global Digital Process Automation market segments

Global Digital Process Automation market dynamics

Historical actual market size, 2012 – 2016

Global Digital Process Automation market size & forecast 2017 to 2027

Supply & demand value chain for Digital Process Automation market

Global Digital Process Automation market current trends/issues/challenges

Competition & companies involved in Digital Process Automation market

Digital Process Automation technology

Value Chain of Digital Process Automation

Global Digital Process Automation market drivers and restraints

Regional analysis for global Digital Process Automation market includes

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

