Distributed Antenna Systems Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025

Latest Report on the Distributed Antenna Systems Market
PMR recently published a market study that offers critical insights related to the growth prospects of the Distributed Antenna Systems Market during the forecast period 2017 – 2025. The report takes into account the historical and current market trends to evaluate the top factors that are likely to influence the growth of the market in the upcoming years.
As per the report, the Distributed Antenna Systems Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the assessment period primarily driven by a growing focus on product innovation, a surge in demand for the Distributed Antenna Systems in the developed regions, and potential opportunities in the developing regions.
key players involved in distributed antenna systems market, companies such as Advanced RF Technologies, Inc., CommScope Holding Company, Inc. and Corning Inc., among others are focusing on organic as well as inorganic strategies to strengthen their position in the distributed antenna systems market. For instance, in October 2016, CommScope Holding Company, Inc. introduced Ultra-Wideband antennas for U.S. and Europe region, which support the latest spectrum of 1400 MHz and 600 MHz frequency bands for cellular network use. On the other hand, In January 2016, Advanced RF Technologies, Inc. a leading provider of wireless coverage and capacity solutions, launched ADX V, which is an upgraded version of distributed antenna systems, and are designed to supporting both single carrier and neutral host applications.
The report covers exhaustive analysis on:
- Distributed Antenna Systems Market Segments
- Distributed Antenna Systems Market Dynamics
- Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2015
- Distributed Antenna Systems Size & Forecast 2016 To 2026
- Supply & Demand Value Chain
- Distributed Antenna Systems Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
- Competition & Companies involved
- Distributed Antenna Systems Technology
- Distributed Antenna Systems Value Chain
- Distributed Antenna Systems Market Drivers and Restraints
Regional analysis for Distributed Antenna Systems Market includes
- Distributed Antenna Systems Market, by North America
- US & Canada
- Distributed Antenna Systems Market, by Latin America
- Brazil, Argentina & Others
- Distributed Antenna Systems Market, by Western Europe
- EU5
- Nordics
- Benelux
- Distributed Antenna Systems Market, by Eastern Europe
- Russia
- Poland
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Distributed Antenna Systems Market, by Asia Pacific excluding Japan
- Australia and New Zealand (ANZ)
- Greater China
- India
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Distributed Antenna Systems Market, by Japan
- Distributed Antenna Systems Market, by Middle East and Africa
- GCC Countries
- Other Middle East
- North Africa
- South Africa
- Other Africa
The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.
