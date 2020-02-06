Eggshell Membrane Powder Market Estimated to Experience a Hike in Growth by2017 – 2025

TMRR, in its recent market report, suggests that the Eggshell Membrane Powder market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the Eggshell Membrane Powder market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period.

The Eggshell Membrane Powder market research focuses on the market structure and various factors (positive and negative) affecting the growth of the market. The study encloses a precise evaluation of the Eggshell Membrane Powder market, including growth rate, current scenario, and volume inflation prospects, on the basis of DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses. In addition, the Eggshell Membrane Powder market study provides reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.

In this Eggshell Membrane Powder market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

On the basis of solution, the global Eggshell Membrane Powder market report covers the following solutions:

Growth Drivers

High Incidences of Arthritis Across the Globe to Trigger Growth

For long, eggshells have been thrown away as waste by most of us. Nevertheless, some cultures have made use of eggshell membranes and eggshells in many different ways. Eggshell membranes are found aplenty and are rich source of naturally occurring bioactive compounds like sulfur-rich proteins, collagen Type I,hyaluronic acid,chondroitin sulfate, and glucosamine.

Furthermore, eggshells membranes are rich source of calcium, which have been gauged for safety in a number of human and animal studies carried out in Asia and Europe. Association of American Feed Control Officials (AAFCO) considers both eggshells and eggshell membrane as safe as feed additive for both livestock and companion animals. These benefits of eggshell membrane offer copious growth opportunities for the global eggshell membrane powder market.

The global eggshell membrane powder market also gains momentum from the ability of eggshell membrane to offer respite from joint stiffness and pain to patients suffering from osteoarthritis. According to the findings of the Arthritis Foundation, nearly 54 million adults suffer from doctor-diagnosed arthritis. Besides, data says that around 300,000 children and babies have either a rheumatic condition or arthritis. The Arthritis Foundation estimates that by the year 2040, the number of people suffering from doctor-diagnosed arthritis would exceed 78 million. Such high prevalence of arthritis is expected to support the growth of the global eggshell membrane powder market.

Global Eggshell Membrane Powder Market: Regional Outlook

The global eggshell membrane powder market studies the key geographies of Europe, North America, South America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

From the regional point of view,Europe is expected to hold a leading share of the global eggshell membrane powder market. The European Union market accounts for the major consumption as well as export of eggshell membrane powders. Europeans are used to consuming nutritious,safe, and high quality food products, which is driving the market in Europe.

North America is expected to account for a sizeable share of the market during the forecast period. The region is likely to be driven by the U.S. alone. According to United Nations Food and Agricultural Organization, the U.S. alone produces nearly 600,000 tons of eggshells every year.

The global eggshell membrane powder market is segmented as:

Product

Soluble

Insoluble

Source

Cereals & Grains

Fruits & Vegetables

Application

Food and Beverages

Nutraceuticals

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetics and Personal Care

