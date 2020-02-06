Food Grade Salt Market Market Key Dynamics, Recent and Future Demand, Trends 2019 – 2029

Latest Report on the Food Grade Salt Market

PMR recently published a market study that offers critical insights related to the growth prospects of the Food Grade Salt Market during the forecast period 2019 – 2029. The report takes into account the historical and current market trends to evaluate the top factors that are likely to influence the growth of the market in the upcoming years.

As per the report, the Food Grade Salt Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the assessment period primarily driven by a growing focus on product innovation, a surge in demand for the Food Grade Salt in the developed regions, and potential opportunities in the developing regions.

Market Participants

Some of the market participants operating in the global food grade salt market identified across the value chain includes Cargill Incorporated, United Salt Corp., SaltWorks, Morton Salt Inc., Cope Company Salt, European Salt Company GmbH, ZOUTMAN NV, Azelis Group, San Francisco Salt Company, Amagansett Sea Salt Company, Alaska Pure Sea Salt Co., and Tata Salt among the other food grade salt manufacturers.

Opportunities for Participants in the Global Food Grade Salt Market

In food grade salt market China, United State and India are the countries which are leading manufacturers of food grade salt. China produces 22% of the world’s supply, and United State produces 15% of the world’s supply. The global food grade salt has been continuously on an upward trend as the world population is continuously increasing. This is expected to grow the market demand for the food grade salt market. This trend is expected to continue as most of the world’s salt supply remain untouched. Africa is the region where the maximum population is undernourished. Iodine deficiency is high in Africa. This provides a great opportunity for the iodized food grade salt manufacturers as demand for the iodized salt is likely to increase to improve the health quotient of the population.

The changing lifestyle of the consumers in the regions like North America, Europe, and South East Asia is demanding for the convenience food and they are more likely to prefer ready to eat food products. Most of these products use food grade salts as a preservative. This trend is expected to boost the market demand and market growth for the food grade salt in these regions. Food grade salt is also used as the flavor enhancer in many food products. This is rising the frequency for new product developments from the manufacturers. Many food grade salt manufacturers are innovating and introducing the new flavored food grade salts.

The food grade salt has the fundamental to consistency and texture of many dairy products such as bread and cheese. The increasing demand for the bakery products in North America and Europe is likely to boost the demand for food grade salt. Animal and pets are also required to keep them healthy. The right salt intake ensures their growth, strong immune system, and reproductive system. Hence they need to have enough salt intake from their supplements and diets. This necessity is boosting the demand for food grade salt in animal feed.

