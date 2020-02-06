Growing Infrastructure Development Projects in Asia-Pacific to Fuel Growth of the Industrial Liquid Coatings Market 2017 – 2025

Study on the Global Industrial Liquid Coatings Market

A recent market study published by TMRR provides resourceful business insights pertaining to the growth prospects of the Industrial Liquid Coatings market during the considered forecast period, 2019-2029. According to the report, owing to the growing demand for product 1 and product 2 from region 1 and region 2, significant advances in Industrial Liquid Coatings technology, and growing investment for research and development activities, the Industrial Liquid Coatings market is projected to grow at CAGR of XX% through the forecast period.

segmentation, the global industrial liquid coatings market has been segmented into-Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America currently holds a significant share of the overall industrial liquid coatings market. This could be attributed to the presence of a vast oil and gas industry along with a mature industrial sector in the region. Together, the U.S. and Canada are expected to make North America the largest energy pipeline network in the world. This is expected to foster the demand for industrial liquid coatings in the coming years, fuelling market growth.

Global Industrial Liquid Coatings Market: Competitive Landscape

The global industrial liquid coatings market is highly competitive and features a large pool of vendors. The market players are seen focusing on increasing their market shares and product portfolios by adopting strategies such as mergers and acquisitions. For an instance, In December 2016, Akzo Nobel completed the acquisition of BASF SE’s industrial coatings business.

Key vendors operating in the global industrial liquid coatings market are Nippon Paint Holdings, Hempel, PPG Industries, RPM International, and Kansai Paints, among several others.

