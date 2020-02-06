M2M Services Market Growth with Worldwide Industry Analysis to 2026

Global M2M Services Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global M2M Services industry.

The report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients information, which is very important for the manufacturers.

There are 4 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of M2M Services as well as some small players.

Market Segmentation

The report segments the market on the basis of organization size, service type, industry verticals and region. By organization size, the segments defined are large enterprises, and Small and Medium Enterprises (SME\’s). Service type includes three segments managed services, professional services and connectivity and data storage services. Industry vertical includes segments namely retail, manufacturing, healthcare, automotive, consumer electronics, energy and mining, transportation and logistics, oil and gas and others (education, hospitality).

Global M2M Services Market: Competitive Landscape

The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the global M2M services market, thereby positioning all the major players according to their presence across different regions of the world and recent key developments initiated by them in the M2M services market. The comprehensive M2M services market estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert panel reviews. These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, technological, and legal factors along with the current market dynamics affecting M2M services market growth.

AT&T, EE LIMITED, Deutsche Telekom AG, Sprint.com, Gemalto NV, AERIS COMMUNICATIONS, INC., PTC, Oracle, Ericsson AB and Verizon Wireless are some of the major players operating within the M2M services market profiled in this study. Details such as financials, SWOT analysis, business strategies, recent developments, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players have been duly provided as part of company profiling.

Global M2M Services Market

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

SME\’s

By Service Type

Managed Services

Professional Services

Connectivity and Data Storage Services

By Industry Vertical

Retail

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Energy and Mining

Transportation and Logistics

Oil and Gas

Others (Education, Hospitality)

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe The U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific India China Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



