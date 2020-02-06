Metagenomics Market is Staring at a Promising Future Owing to High Demand for 2018-2028

Study on the Global Metagenomics Market

A recent market study published by TMRR provides resourceful business insights pertaining to the growth prospects of the Metagenomics market during the considered forecast period, 2019-2029. According to the report, owing to the growing demand for product 1 and product 2 from region 1 and region 2, significant advances in Metagenomics technology, and growing investment for research and development activities, the Metagenomics market is projected to grow at CAGR of XX% through the forecast period.

growth dynamics and the prevailing opportunities in key regions. On the regional front, developed regions are likely to exhibit substantial potential in the expansion of the global metagenomics market over the assessment period of 2018–2028. Regions, such as North America, are witnessing the launch of several advanced metagenomics platforms and workflows. The product development initiatives in these regions are fueled by the presence of numerous biotechnology companies. Developing regions are also expected to witness promising growth in the coming years.

Global Metagenomics Market: Competitive Outlook

The study takes a closer look at the current competitive landscape in various regions and evaluates the impact of recent product launches on the growth trajectories of the metagenomics market. It offers insights into their revenue and share size and the strategies adopted by key players to retain stronghold in the market. Some of the prominent players operating in the metagenomics market are ELITechGroup, Qiagen, Danaher Corporation, TAKARA BIO INC., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Novogene Corporation, and Promega Corporation.

