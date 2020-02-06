N-Butanol Market A Competitive Landscape and Professional Industry Survey – 2017 – 2025

PMR’s latest report on N-Butanol Market

The recent market intelligence study by PMR elaborates the all in all perspective of the worldwide N-Butanol market, from its historical growth through the future outlook. The report is scrutinized on the basis of product type, end use, region and market players. Each segment depicted based on market share, revenue, and demand prospect.

Analysts at PMR find that the N-Butanol Market reached a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the forecast period 2017 – 2025. The growth is primarily driven by increasing demand for N-Butanol among the consumers, better disposable income, and enhanced GDP in developing countries.

key players in the country. The market in Germany dominates the European market for n-butanol having accounted highest market share followed by France. Middle East and Latin America is also giving positive sentiments for the growth of n-butanol in the region.

Global N-Butanol Market: Market Segmentation

The global n-butanol market can be segmented based on its application and region. On the basis of application, the market is divided into direct solvent, butyl acrylate, butyl acetate, glycol ethers, and plasticizers, urea–formaldehyde, melamine–formaldehyde, and others.

Global N-Butanol Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the key market participants in the global n-butanol market are Sasol Ltd, BASF SE, Dow Chemical, OXEA, BASF-PETRONAS Chemicals., Eastman, Mitsubishi Chemical, Grupa Azoty, KH Neochem, Sinopec, Cobalt Technologies, CNPC, INEOS, Formosa Plastics Corp, Saudi Kayan, and Perstorp Holding AB, among others.

