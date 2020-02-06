Nephrostomy Devices Market to Observe Strong Development by2018 – 2028

TMRR, in its recent market report, suggests that the Nephrostomy Devices market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the Nephrostomy Devices market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period.

The Nephrostomy Devices market research focuses on the market structure and various factors (positive and negative) affecting the growth of the market. The study encloses a precise evaluation of the Nephrostomy Devices market, including growth rate, current scenario, and volume inflation prospects, on the basis of DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses. In addition, the Nephrostomy Devices market study provides reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.

In this Nephrostomy Devices market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

Percutaneous nephrostomy or PCN is mainly an image-guided minimally invasive surgical procedure, which is performed to treat the upper urinary tract blockage. In such procedures, nephrostomy devices are highly required to bring efficiency and accuracy. Along with this, rising popularity of PCN procedures among hydronephrosis patients are the major factor fueling demand in the global nephrostomy devices market. However, PCN procedures also provide several benefits such as minimal blood loss, less treatment cost, and prevents urine leakages. Additionally, PCN procedure is also highly preferred over conventional open surgeries due to the advantages in faster recovery, smaller incisions, and minimization of hospital stay. All such USPs are also contributing demand in the global nephrostomy devices market.

Furthermore, growing incidence of kidney stone worldwide and rising prevalence of bladder cancer are also propelling expansion in the global nephrostomy devices market. Along with this, burgeoning male population suffering from prostate cancer and increasing cases of post-surgery infection among kidney transplant patients are also the major factors providing impetus to the growth of the global nephrostomy devices market. Nephrostomy devices are majorly used for restoring the kidney function through temporarily draining off the obstructed urine. Such factors are also boosting the global nephrostomy devices market.

Global Nephrostomy Devices Market: Regional Outlook

On the regional front, North America is expected to lead the global nephrostomy devices market as the region has seen rapid development in the healthcare sector. Additionally, high availability of skilled professionals and well-equipped healthcare infrastructure are also fueling growth in the nephrostomy devices market in this region.

