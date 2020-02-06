Outdoor Hot Tub Market to Remain Lucrative During 2018 to 2028

The latest report on the Outdoor Hot Tub Market by FMR provides an in-depth analysis of the various parameters that are likely to define the course of the market in the upcoming years. The current trends that are expected to influence the future prospects of the Outdoor Hot Tub Market are analyzed in the report. Further, a quantitative and qualitative assessment of the various segments of the Outdoor Hot Tub Market is included in the report along with relevant tables, figures, and graphs.

The report reveals that the Outdoor Hot Tub Market is expected to witness a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period 2018 to 2028 and reach a value of ~US$ XX towards the end of 2019. The regulatory framework, R&D activities, and technological advances relevant to the Outdoor Hot Tub Market are discussed in the report.

Product Launch and Strategic Acquisition: Key Players to Focus on Improving Customer Touch Points and Brand Perception

To sustain their lead in the competitive market and improve their brand recognition, leading market players are focusing on engaging in strategic acquisitions and product launches. For instance, Jacuzzi Brands LLC has acquired BathWraps and Hydropool Hot Tubs and Swim Spas. Through this strategic acquisition, the companies are focusing on developing innovative and novel custom bathtubs and showers. This acquisition will enable the companies to improve their growth prospect and brand perception.

In addition, leading companies such as B&M is focused on developing and offering a range of outdoor hot tubs that are equipped with 81 air jets. The company is focused towards incorporating the heating and bubbling features that offers comfortable and effective massage experience. In order to increase their customer touch point, leading companies are focusing on offering novel and innovative products at various e-commerce platforms at a discounted prices.

While major companies are concentrating on expanding their customer base, market players in the unorganized sectors and new companies in various countries can pose significant challenges for the leading brands. As customers prefer purchasing products equipped with intelligent technological solutions offered at cheaper prices, small market players and new companies such as Splash & Relax and Shenzhen Keya Sauna & Swimming Pool Equipment are focusing on offering technologically enhanced outdoor hot tubs at discounted or reasonable costs along with verification certificates.

To improve their position in the competitive market, leading companies such as Jacuzzi, Aquavia, and Villeroy & Boch are also focusing on expanding their customer base by offering these products at comparatively cheaper prices through e-commerce platforms such as Amazon.com, Alibaba.com, Overstock.com, and Homedepot.com. Through offering lucrative offers at discounted prices, leading brands are focusing on improving their brand recognition and increasing their customer touch points.

Some of the major market players identified in the global outdoor hot tub market include Acquavia, Jacuzzi, Lifesmart, Villeroy & Boch, and Apollo Spas.

Outdoor Hot Tub Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Review 2018 to 2028

