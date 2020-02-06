Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Chloride Market : Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Threats (2019-2025)

The Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Chloride market research encompasses an exhaustive analysis of the market outlook, framework, and socio-economic impacts. The report covers the accurate investigation of the market size, share, product footprint, revenue, and progress rate. Driven by primary and secondary researches, the Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Chloride market study offers reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.

Growing demand for ORS solutions is also found to be a booster for the market recently. Evolving consumer lifestyle has been recently resulting in various lifestyle diseases, which will further highlight the need for pharmaceutical grade sodium chloride solutions. The growth of pharmaceutical grade sodium chloride market in India is strongly supported by favorable government policies, improving healthcare facilities and infrastructure, and foreign direct investments.

Domestic production and consumption to represent a key driver for growth

In tandem with economic growth, Indian market is experiencing steady growth in domestic consumption of pharmaceutical grade sodium chloride as well. This is further pushed by high efficiency and cost advantages offered by domestic production of pharmaceutical grade sodium chloride. Higher cost benefits in Indian market compared to other regional markets is likely to provide traction to domestic production and consumption of pharmaceutical grade sodium chloride. Growing demand from overseas markets is in turn augmenting exports.

With around 100 manufacturers, Indian market for pharmaceutical grade sodium chloride was the third largest producer, in a recent ranking. Due to presence of several established, small, and medium-sized companies, the Indian marketplace is highly competitive. Key players are focusing more on their capacity expansion and introduction of new products to the market with additional novel functionalities. Akzonobel N.V. and K+S Group are among the key companies in the global pharmaceutical grade sodium chloride market, which are on the verge of expanding their production facilities in India.

Long term supply agreements between manufacturers and end-users are currently trending in the industry, which is anticipated to propel sales of pharmaceutical grade sodium chloride over the forecast period. Some of the notable players operating in the Indian market for pharmaceutical grade sodium chloride are Gulkas Pharma Pvt. Ltd., Rishi Chemicals, VM Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Vinipul Inorganics Private Limited, Neelkanth Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Nitika Chemical Pvt. Ltd., Anish Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Narayan Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Anmol Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Avantor Performance Materials, LLC, Sujata Chemicals Pvt Ltd, and Pravina Pharma Chem Products.

