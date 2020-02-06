Polycarbonate Resins Market: Development Factors and Investment Analysis by Leading Manufacturers 2019 to 2029

Polycarbonate Resins Market from FMR’s perspective

In its new business intelligence study, FMR demonstrates the overall viewpoint of the Polycarbonate Resins Market, from its historical growth to future lookout. The report is scrutinized into several segments, with each segment explained on the basis of market share, revenue, and demand prospect.

The Polycarbonate Resins Market registered a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the stipulated timeframe 2019 to 2029. Rising demand for Polycarbonate Resins among the consumers, increasing disposable income, and enhanced GDP in developing countries are set to drive market growth.

Crucial findings of the report:

Important regions holding significant share in the Polycarbonate Resins Market along with the key countries

Region-wise and country-wise segmentation of the Polycarbonate Resins Market to understand the revenue, and growth lookout in these areas

Scrutinization of the competitive landscape into market and regional penetration, acquisitions, and agreements with SWOT analysis

Agreements, product launches, acquisitions, and R&D projects of different Polycarbonate Resins Market players

Regulatory standards imposed on the application of Polycarbonate Resins

Queries addressed in the Polycarbonate Resins Market:

Why are several governments imposing restrictions on the application of Polycarbonate Resins ?

What proprietary technologies are the players using in the Polycarbonate Resins Market?

Which segment will lead the Polycarbonate Resins Market by 2029 by end use segment?

In terms of value and volume, which regions hold the largest share?

At what rate has the Polycarbonate Resins Market been growing throughout the historic period 2014-2018?

market players to invest heavily in R&D activities and develop sustainable bio-based polycarbonate resins that are based on plant-derived isosorbide. For instance, in 2018, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation announced the launch of bio-based polycarbonate resin ‘Durabio’.

In comparison to the conventional polycarbonate resin, these new grade variants boast high transparency and crack resistance. This grade has further broadened the applications of polycarbonate resins in optical films, cosmetic bottles, touch screens, and interior as well as exterior parts of automobiles.

Building & construction industry continues to register significant consumption of polycarbonate resins in East Asia and Europe, whereas in North America, the market is prominently upheld by the application in the automotive industry. The electrical & electronics industry in developing regions, such as South East Asia and Oceania, will continue to register significant consumption of polycarbonate resins in the years to come.

