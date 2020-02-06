Power Tools Market Outline Analysis 2019-2028

The Power Tools market research encompasses an exhaustive analysis of the market outlook, framework, and socio-economic impacts. The report covers the accurate investigation of the market size, share, product footprint, revenue, and progress rate. Driven by primary and secondary researches, the Power Tools market study offers reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.
Key Segments Covered
- By category
- Power Tools
- Hand Tools
- By end-use sector
- Industrial
- Household
- By mode of operation
- Electric
- Pneumatic
- Others
Key Regions/Countries Covered
- North America
- Latin America
- Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)
- Middle East & Africa
Key Companies
- Stanley Black & Decker Inc
- Atlas Copco AB
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Techtronic Industries Company Limited
