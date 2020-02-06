Real-time Bidding Market Projected to Gain Significant Value by2017 – 2025

TMRR in its latest research report states that the global market size of Real-time Bidding market was $XX million in 2018 with XX CAGR from 2014 to 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2029 with a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2029.

Global Real-time Bidding Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is an intuitive and exhaustive study on the current and future prospects of the global Real-time Bidding industry. The key insights are elucidated as under:

The report postulates key numbers on the market status of the Real-time Bidding market manufacturers and is a reliable and valuable source of market intelligence for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

The report provides an intrinsic overview of the industry including its market definition, market overview and market executive summary.

The report depicts an in-depth analysis on the company profiles, product specifications, capacity, production value, of leading stakeholders in the Real-time Bidding market

The Real-time Bidding market is further scrutinized through the SWOT analysis of key players for the competitive landscape analysis.

The report also brings forth important trends in the Real-time Bidding market that are changing the dynamics of the market.

A detailed scrutiny of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics of Real-time Bidding market helps stakeholders take strategic decisions

There are 4 key segments covered in this report: machine segment, product type segment, end use segment and regional segment.

Competitive landscape of Real-time Bidding market has tier 1, tier 2 and tier 3 players and provides a dashboard view of their strategies and intensity mapping.

Key Trends

The rapid growth of touch points and channels to reach consumers for advertising is serving to be a boon for marketers. Whilst maintaining a degree of consistency, advertisers are leveraging these touch points to reach consumers at the right time for maximum conversions. This is often attained using programmatic advertising.

Real-time bidding involves programmatic instantaneous auction, wherein advertising space is bought and sold on a per-impression basis. Using this model, advertisers bid for an impression, and in the event the bid is won, the advertiser’s ad is instantly placed on the publisher’s site.

RTB offers tangible benefits. RTB platform enables advertisers to efficiently determine the site for placing ads. Real time bidding involves automated bidding contrary to manual bidding used previously. It saves tremendous time of advertisers spent on evaluating the potential of an online location or a potential website. Real time bidding saves advertisers from paying for ad displays that may be of no use.

Real-time bidding offers additional advantages for advertisers. The model allows advertisers to specify the type of setting required for their ads. Using the marketing specifications, a RTB platform finds the right place to display the ads. Hence, this serves to be much more effective over the model of constant evaluation of sites to run ads.

Global Real-time Bidding Market: Regional Analysis

The global real-time bidding market could be studied across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Of them, North America is likely to hold the leading market share over the forecast period. Due to the vast use of smartphones to watch online content, advertisers are targeting consumers using online display advertising. This makes North America a key real-time bidding market.

For regional segment, the following regions in the Real-time Bidding market have been covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

