Smoothies Market Current and Future Trends, Leading Players, Industry Segments and Regional Forecast By 2017 – 2025

Global Smoothies Market – From FMI’s Viewpoint

In this Smoothies market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

On the basis of product type, the global Smoothies market report covers the key segments, such as

A novel brand, Thrive, recent launches a delicious line of ready-to-blend frozen smoothie cups, intended to give a healthy and convenient food to individuals interested in their daily adventures, devoted to encouraging a healthy, on – the-ground lifestyle. The pre-serving superfood cups are newly cut and frozen with natural ingredients, completely proportioned in a single serving cup prepared to be blended with your favourite base in fluid.

Kraft Heinz has introduced a spoonful single-serving, yogurt-combined fruit and vegetables brand. The line is called Fruitlove in five flavors. Fruitlove, the fresh spoonful smoothie combines creamy yogurt and true fruits and vegetables to add comfort to a lovely green spoon. The goodness of three or more true fruit and vegetables is packed in each cup of fruit blossom. It offers a healthy source of protein and calcium and is an outstanding source of vitamins A, B1, and B3.

Some of the most prominent competitors operating in the competitive landscape of global smoothies market include –

Smoothie King

Barfresh Food Group

MTY Food Group

Tropical Smoothie Café

Bolthouse Farms

Ella's Kitchen Ltd

Maui Wowi Hawaiian Coffees & Smoothies

Jamba Juice Company

Global Smoothies Market Dynamics

Conscious health and intolerant lactose customers are using fiber and vitamin rich fruit-based smoothies. The smooth market is also driven by increased consumer health awareness and changed lifestyle and food habits and health advantages.

Smoothie producers are innovating and experimenting with fresh ingredient kinds. The increased awareness of health and hectic on – the-ground lifestyles are increasingly selecting consumers to drink smoothies. The growing sense of health and the growing demand for comfort and value encourage customers to choose smoothies and smoothie bowls. Growing innovation is a major trend that leads to a smoothie market growth.

Global Smoothies Market: Regional Outlook

The North American smoothie market represents the largest share in the studied industry, followed by the Region of Asia-Pacific. In the North America area, the majority in the United States was responsible, due to busy lifestyles and a declining environment in the nation, for the consumption of healthy foods. In addition, increasing awareness of health and a busy lifestyle are driving commodity food acceptance, especially in nations such as India and China. In addition, a good development is anticipated in the Asia-Pacific smoothies industry. In addition, demand for organic smoothies and healthy smoothies are increasing significantly, with additional health advantages.

