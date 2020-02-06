Stakeholders Eye Untapped Opportunities in Asia-Pacific to Expand their Footprint in the Energy Gel Products Market 2017 – 2025

Study on the Global Energy Gel Products Market

competitive landscape of the global energy gel products market, wherein a number of prominent companies have been profiled for their product portfolio, regional and country-wise dominance, and recent strategic decisions.

Energy Gel Market: Trends and Opportunities

Introduction of flavored products is opening considerably new revenue avenues for the players in this market, catering to individual choices and sustain their ground. In addition to that, these products can be packaged in a manner of rapid consumption as well as delivered not only via retail shops but the trend of ecommerce is engulfing too. Based on flavor, the energy gel products market can be segmented into fruit, including strawberry, orange, lemon, and raspberry, chocolate, vanilla, and others. On the basis of distribution channel, the market can be bifurcated into specialty stores, online stores, supermarket or hypermarket, and others.

The lack of side-effects if consumed according to the guidance of professional dietician is another key driver of this market. The growing level of awareness regarding the benefits of these products, owing to deepening penetration of smartphones among urban population, is anticipated to be a boon.

Energy Gel Products Market: Regional Analysis

The developed countries of the U.S., Australia, and other European nations have been the most prominent consumers of these energy gel products. However, vastly populated emerging economies of China and India are primed to expand their demand at a much stronger growth rate during the period of 2017 to 2025 and turn APAC into a region of high potential in the near future.

Energy Gel Products Market: Competitive Landscape

CarbBoom Energy Gel, Getorade, Clif Shot Energy Gel, GUEnergy Gel, Honey Stinger Natural Energy Gel, and PowerGel are some of the notable companies currently holding a prominent position in this market.

