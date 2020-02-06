Staphylococcal Infection Drugs Market Analysis and Value Forecast Snapshot by End-use Industry 2018 – 2028

Global Staphylococcal Infection Drugs Market – From FMI’s Viewpoint

leading vendors in the global staphylococcal infection drugs market are on a quest to attain a larger consumer base through expansion and diversification.

Some of the most prominent competitors operating in the competitive landscape of global staphylococcal infection drugs market include –

Bayer AG

Merck & Co. Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

Global Staphylococcal Infection Drugs Market: Growth Drivers

Improved Processes for Screening

Diagnosis of any form of bacterial infection is a prerequisite to proper treatment. Hence, the occurrence of staphylococcal infection necessitates apt procedures for screening and testing. This factor has played a vital role in the growth of the global staphylococcal infection drugs market in recent times. The presence of a seamless industry for drug development has also given a thrust to the growth of the global staphylococcal infection drugs market.

Use of Antibiotics

The easy availability and therapeutic favourability of antibiotics has led several medical practitioners to recommend them for treating staphylococcal infection. This factor has also emerged as a key driver of demand within the global staphylococcal infection drugs market.

Global Staphylococcal Infection Drugs Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of geography, the global staphylococcal infection drugs market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The market for staphylococcal infection drugs in North America has been expanding alongside advancements in the treatment of bacterial and viral infections.

The global staphylococcal infection drugs market can be segmented as:

Product

Beta-lactams

Peptides

Quinolones

Macrolides

Others

