Vascular Grafts Market Growth Analysis 2019-2027

The global Vascular Grafts market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Vascular Grafts market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Vascular Grafts market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Vascular Grafts across various industries.
The Vascular Grafts market report examines the operating pattern of each player – new product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions – has been examined in detail.
companies profiled in the report are W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., Maquet Holding B.V. & Co.KG (Getinge Group), BD, LeMaitre Vascular, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cook Medical, Medtronic plc, ArteGrafts, Inc., Vascutek Ltd., Vascular Grafts Solution Ltd., Heat Medical Europe BV, and CryoLife, Inc.
The global vascular Grafts market has been segmented as follows:
Global Vascular Grafts Market, by Product
- Endovascular Stent Grafts
- Peripheral Vascular Grafts
- Hemodialysis Access Grafts
- Bypass Grafts
- Others
Global Vascular Grafts Market, by Source
- Synthetic
- Polytetrafluethylene (PTFE)
- Polyurethane (PU)
- Dacron
- Others
- Biological
- Bovine Vein
- Saphenous Vein
- Others
- Biosynthetic
- Ovine Collagen with Polyester
- Others
Global Vascular Grafts Market, by Size of Vascular Graft
- Large
- Small
Global Vascular Grafts Market, by Application
- Coronary Artery Bypass
- Aneurysm
- Vascular Occlusion
- Critical Limb Ischemia
- Renal Failure
- Others
Global Vascular Grafts Market, by End-user
- Hospitals
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
- Cardiac Catheterization Laboratories
- Specialty Clinics
- Others
Global Vascular Grafts Market, by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- India
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- GCC Countries
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
The Vascular Grafts market report considers the following years to predict the market growth:
- Historic Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029
