Vascular Grafts Market Growth Analysis 2019-2027

companies profiled in the report are W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., Maquet Holding B.V. & Co.KG (Getinge Group), BD, LeMaitre Vascular, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cook Medical, Medtronic plc, ArteGrafts, Inc., Vascutek Ltd., Vascular Grafts Solution Ltd., Heat Medical Europe BV, and CryoLife, Inc.

The global vascular Grafts market has been segmented as follows:

Global Vascular Grafts Market, by Product

Endovascular Stent Grafts

Peripheral Vascular Grafts

Hemodialysis Access Grafts

Bypass Grafts

Others

Global Vascular Grafts Market, by Source

Synthetic Polytetrafluethylene (PTFE) Polyurethane (PU) Dacron Others

Biological Bovine Vein Saphenous Vein Others

Biosynthetic Ovine Collagen with Polyester Others



Global Vascular Grafts Market, by Size of Vascular Graft

Large

Small

Global Vascular Grafts Market, by Application

Coronary Artery Bypass

Aneurysm

Vascular Occlusion

Critical Limb Ischemia

Renal Failure

Others

Global Vascular Grafts Market, by End-user

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Cardiac Catheterization Laboratories

Specialty Clinics

Others

Global Vascular Grafts Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada



Europe Germany U.K. France Spain Italy Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific China Japan Australia & New Zealand India Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa South Africa GCC Countries Rest of Middle East & Africa



