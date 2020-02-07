Arnica Extract Market – Overview on Future Threats by 2018 – 2026

The Arnica Extract market intelligence report from TMR is a valuable tool that enables vendors to identify growth avenues, and strategize for launch of products and services. These findings help businesses pave way in a crowded business landscape, and make way into the future with confidence. The Arnica Extract market report depicts the current & future growth trends of this business and outlines geographies that are a part of the regional landscape of the market.

The Arnica Extract market report analyzes the historical data from 2014-2019 as well as the present performance of the market and forecast 2019-2024 to make predictions on the future status of the market on the basis of analysis.

Market Segmentation

On the basis of nature, the global Arnica extract market has been segmented as –

Organic Arnica Extract

Natural Arnica Extract

Conventional Arnica Extract

On the basis of form, the global Arnica extract market has been segmented as –

Liquid

Powder

On the basis of application, the global Arnica Extract market has been segmented as –

Food and Beverages Products Ice-cream and Desserts Beverages Other products

Cosmetic Products Skin Care Hair Care Lip Care Others

Aromatherapy

Medicine

Others

Exhibit 1

Key Drivers Arnica Extract and Likely Demand Intensity

Global Arnica Extract Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global Arnica Extract market are Centerchem Inc ., Lonza Ltd, Inovia International, XI'AN IMAHERB BIOTECH CO., LTD, Ambe NS Agro Products Pvt. Ltd , Jiaherb, Inc., Carrubba INC., Shaanxi Geo Bio Co. ltd., Plantae Extracts Pvt. Ltd., The Plant Extracts Company Pty Ltd, among others.

Key Developments

In January 2018, Marijuana Company Of America Inc., which is an innovative hemp and cannabis corporation, through its subsidiary Hempsmart Inc. launched hempSMART Pain Cream which is a blend of full spectrum hemp extracts and botanical extract such as rosemary oil, aloe extract, tea tree oil, arnica extract and others.

In November 2017, Jessica Laura Organics Ltd launched its new SUPERFOOD SKINCARE product Goji Goddess Brightening Eye Serum, which is a blend if organically certified Goji berry infused extract and certified organic arnica infused extract which helps in dark circles reduction.

Opportunities for Market Participants

Growing number of health conscious consumers has pushed number of manufacturers to enter into curated line of wellness products which can be incorporated into daily health routine of an individual. This has contributed towards the growing market revenue potential in the global Arnica extract market globally. Furthermore, increasing number of product launches with blends of various herbal extracts has further increased the indulgence thus, the demand for herbal based products. Cosmetic and several medicinal formulations with arnica extract have been widely gone popular among consumers in North America and Europe thus, contributing towards escalated market revenues of arnica extract over the forecast period.

Brief Approach to Research

A modelling-based approach and triangulation methodology will be followed to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the nature, product type and end uses of the product segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data is collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.

Key Data Points Covered in the Report

Some of the key data points covered in our report include:

An overview of the Arnica Extract market, including background and evolution

Macroeconomic factors affecting the Arnica Extract market and its potential

Market dynamics, such as drivers, challenges and trends

Detailed value chain analysis of the Arnica Extract market

Cost structure of the products and segments covered in the global Arnica Extract market

In-depth pricing analysis, by key product segments, regions and by major Arnica Extract market participants

Analysis of supply and demand, such as top producing and consuming geographies, imports/exports and overall trade scenario in the global Arnica Extract market

Analysis of the global Arnica Extract market structure, including a tier-wise categorization of key Arnica Extract market participants

Competitive landscape of the market, including detailed profiles of the top players in the Arnica Extract market

The regional analysis covers in the Arnica Extract Market Report:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

