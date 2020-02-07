Automotive Alloy Wheel Market to Develop Rapidly by 2018 – 2026

About global Automotive Alloy Wheel market

The latest global Automotive Alloy Wheel market study is an in-depth and professional assessment of the current situation of the global Automotive Alloy Wheel industry, including market size, revenue, pricing, trends, and future prospects.

market segment. Therefore, the OEMs segment is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period.

In terms of vehicle type, the automotive alloy wheel market can be classified into passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle. Passenger vehicle is the leading segment of the automotive alloy wheel market owing to higher production of these vehicles, as compared to commercial vehicles. Increasing emphasis on external appearance of the vehicle by end-users has led to a rise in adoption of alloy wheels in passenger vehicles.

In terms of geography, the global automotive alloy wheel market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold a prominent share of the market between 2018 and 2026, owing to the higher production of vehicles in the region. Higher rate of adoption of automotive alloy wheels in the region is due to the benefits offer by alloy wheels such as enhanced fuel economy and easy vehicle acceleration. Ease in availability of resources at a lower cost and rising government provision for industrialization in the region, especially in China, Japan, and India are likely to boost the automotive alloy wheel market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period.

Prominent manufacturers operating in the global automotive alloy wheel market include MHT Luxury Wheels, Euromax Wheel, BORBET GmbH, Maxion Wheels, Enkei, Status Wheels, Ronal Group, UNIWHEELS – United Wheels Group, Wheelpros LLC., ARCONIC, CITIC Dicastal Wheel Manufacturing Co., Foshan Nanhai Zhongnan Aluminium Wheel Co.,Ltd., BBS GmbH, Superior Industries International, Inc., and Fuel Off-Road Wheels.

The Automotive Alloy Wheel market report presents accurate and up-to-date insights regarding the Automotive Alloy Wheel market from trusted suppliers, service providers, and value chain partners via extensive primary and secondary research. The information regarding each market vendor includes company background, main market insight, SWOT analysis, sales, revenue, pricing and gross margin, and market share.

