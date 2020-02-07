Automotive Chassis Market Key Facts and Forecast Predictions Presented Until 2025

The global market for automotive chassis is expected to grow with the healthy CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period from 2020-2030. The global market is valued at $55.6 billion in 2019 and has the potential to reach $96.1 billion by the end of forecast period of 2030. Growing vehicle production along with rising vehicle demand globally, economic development especially in APAC region, and increasing vehicle safety regulations; are the major factors driving the demand of chassis in automotive market. Growing technological advancements in automotive industry, changing preference of the OEMS, and increasing investment in research & development; will have significant impact on the overall automotive chassis market in coming years.

By chassis type, monocoque chassis segment is expected to be the largest market in the global automotive chassis market by 2030 as it is widely used in passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. A monocoque chassis is a framework that combines body and chassis to create a composite structure with a stronger stiffness and weight benefit. The stress produced by the car during movement is spread among the framework in a monocoque chassis and does not form localized stress that may have a greater deformation value. The torsional stiffness of the chassis is high as the stress is spread equally among the framework, which proves advantageous for the suspension as they can be designed to be more robust and increase the vehicle’s efficiency. It demonstrates to be an excellent balance between weight and strength that eventually improves overall efficiency of the vehicle.

Asia Pacific is the largest market for automotive chassis owing to the largest producer and consumer of vehicles. Presence of major developing economies such as China and India which offers exponential growth for automotive production as well as demand is the prime factor contributing in being major market for automotive chassis. Over the years, the volumes of vehicle manufacturing have risen, with OEMs in this region responding not only to national demand, but also to demand from abroad.

Leading companies featured in the Automotive Chassis Market Report 2020-2030 report include AISIN SEIKI CO. LTD., American Axle and Manufacturing, Benteler Automobiltechnik GmbH, Hyundai Mobis, Kalyani Group (Bharat Forge), KLT, Magna International Inc., Schaeffler AG, Tower International, ZF Group among others. Mergers & acquisitions and joint ventures constitute some of the industry players’ common strategies for reducing product price overall and maintaining extremely competitive conditions. In order to guarantee continued raw material supplies and ease of installation services, many actors in the sector create alliances with raw material providers and third-party installers.

The comprehensive report provides market estimates and forecasts for leading domestic markets across the world for the period from 2020 to 2030. In addition, the report includes dedicated leading companies covering 10 leading Automotive Chassis industry producers.

The report on the Automotive Chassis Market Report 2020-2030 will appreciate anyone who wants to better understand the market in various vehicle types. It will be useful for companies that want to better understand the part of the market in which they are already involved or those that want to enter or expand into another regional or technical part of the Automotive Chassis industry​

Research and Analysis Highlights

Profiles of 10 Leading Companies, Involved in Automotive Chassis Market

– AISIN SEIKI CO. LTD.

– American Axle and Manufacturing

– Benteler Automobiltechnik GmbH

– Hyundai Mobis

– Kalyani Group (Bharat Forge)

– KLT

– Magna International Inc.

– Schaeffler AG

– Tower International

– ZF Group

SWOT And Porter's Five Forces Analysis

