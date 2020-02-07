Automotive Finance Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2025

Automotive Finance Market:

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Global Automotive Finance Market Size study, by Provider Type, Finance Type, Purpose Type, Vehicle type and Regional Forecasts 2019-2026” reports to its database.

Executive Summary

Global Automotive Finance market is valued approximately at USD 206.39 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 6.5% over the forecast period 2019-2026. An Automotive Finance refers to the financial services that is provided by original equipment manufacturers, banks and financial institutes etc. to the customer for purchasing vehicle without paying a lump sum payment to the dealership. It is an agreement between the finance provider and customer where customer buy vehicle and agrees to pay the amount financed with the interest charge over the borrowed period in installments. The rapid digitalization and increasing adoption of e-commerce business platforms are the factors driving the growth of market over the forecast years. As for getting quick and hassle-free finance for new and old vehicles, customer prefer online platforms to obtain loan by avoiding timely and complex manual finance process. Also, customer prefer financial provider over online platform to get easy data-driven consulting services and it helps in determining suitable vehicle coupled with financial schemes those are best suited as per customer requirement. Additionally, rise in demand for Electric vehicle and the integration of blockchain with auto financing is an opportunity for the growth of market over the forecast years. However, high competition within the industry deter the growth of market over the forecast years.

The regional analysis of global Automotive Finance market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe accounts for the largest share in the global automotive finance market due to the rapid digitalization and increase in adoption of e-commerce. Whereas, Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in the global automotive finance due to the rising favorable government initiative in key economies such as India, China and Japan.

Market player included in this report are:

Ally Financial

Bank of America

Capital One

Chase Auto Finance

Daimler Financial Services

Ford Motor Credit Company

GM Financial Inc.

Hitachi Capital

Toyota Financial Services

Volkswagen Financial Services

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Provider Type:

Banks

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

Other Financial Institutions

By Finance Type:

Direct

Indirect

By Purpose Type:

Loan

Leasing

Others

By Vehicle Type:

Commercial vehicle

Passenger vehicle

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Automotive Finance Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table Of Content

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Global Automotive Finance Market Definition and Scope

Chapter 3. Global Automotive Finance Market Dynamics

Chapter 4. Global Automotive Finance Market Industry Analysis

Chapter 5. Global Automotive Finance Market, by Provider Type

Chapter 6. Global Automotive Finance Market, by Finance Type

Chapter 7. Global Automotive Finance Market, by Purpose Type

Chapter 8. Global Automotive Finance Market, by Vehicle Type

Chapter 9. Global Automotive Finance Market, Regional Analysis

Chapter 10. Competitive Intelligence

Chapter 11. Research Process

Continuous…

