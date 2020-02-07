Automotive Heat Exchanger Market Size, Market Growth , Leading Players and Forecast to 2025

The global market for automotive heat exchanger is expected to grow with the healthy CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period from 2020-2030. The global market is valued at $19.3 billion in 2019 and has the potential to reach $64.4 billion by the end of forecast period of 2030. Increasing vehicle demand globally, increasing aftermarket for automotive components, and technological advancement by OEMs; are the major factors contributing in the growth of automotive heat exchanger market.

A heat exchanger is a mechanism used between two or more fluids to transfer heat. In both cooling and heating processes, heat exchangers are used. In order to avoid mixing, the liquids can be segregated by a strong wall or they may be in direct contact. The primary challenge in this industry is to improve the design complexity of automotive heat exchangers, which affects the OEM’s profit margin, causing them to generate heat exchangers at low competitive rates. Despite the presence of the difficulties, the industry is experiencing several dynamics in the making of automotive heat exchangers, such as enhanced acceptance of lightweight products. Furthermore, the enforcement of stringent emission standards in European and North American countries has led in OEMs pushing for techniques that help meet the standards.

By vehicle type, passenger cars segment is the major market for heat exchanger and acquired largest share in 2019. It is anticipated that the increasing demand for passenger cars and technological advancements in vehicles will expected to drive market growth in this segment. Also, healthy growth in production and consumption of passenger cars especially in APAC region is further expected to fuel the demand of heat exchanger.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing market for automotive heat exchanger owing to the largest producer and consumer of vehicles. Presence of major developing economies such as China and India which offers exponential growth for automotive production as well as demand is the prime factor contributing in being major market for automotive heat exchanger. Over the years, the volumes of vehicle manufacturing have risen, with OEMs in this region responding not only to national demand, but also to demand from abroad.

Leading companies featured in the Automotive Heat Exchanger Market Report 2020-2030 report include AKG, Alfa Laval AB, API, Danfoss A/S, Denso Corporation, GEA GROUP, Gunter GmbH & Co. KG, SGL Carbon Technic LLC, Robert Bosch GmbH, SPX Corporation among others. Mergers & acquisitions and joint ventures constitute some of the industry players’ common strategies for reducing product price overall and maintaining extremely competitive conditions. In order to guarantee continued raw material supplies and ease of installation services, many actors in the sector create alliances with raw material providers and third-party installers.

The comprehensive report provides market estimates and forecasts for leading domestic markets across the world for the period from 2020 to 2030. In addition, the report includes dedicated leading companies covering 10 leading automotive Heat Exchanger industry producers.

The report on the Automotive Heat Exchanger Market Report 2020-2030 will appreciate anyone who wants to better understand the market in various vehicle types. It will be useful for companies that want to better understand the part of the market in which they are already involved or those that want to enter or expand into another regional or technical part of the Automotive Heat Exchanger industry.

Market Segmentation 2020-2030:

The global automotive heat exchanger market is segmented on the basis of design type, applications, vehicle type, and geography.

Automotive Heat Exchanger Submarket Forecasts by Design Type Covering the Period 2020-2030 ($B & Volume)

– Plate Bar Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B & Volume)

– Tube Fin Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B & Volume)

– Others Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B & Volume)

Automotive Heat Exchanger Submarket Forecasts by Applications from 2020-2030 ($B & Volume)

– Radiators Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B & Volume)

– Inter-Coolers Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B & Volume)

– Oil Coolers Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B & Volume)

– Air Conditioning Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B & Volume)

– Other Applications Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B & Volume)

Automotive Heat Exchanger Submarket Forecasts by Vehicle Type from 2020-2030 ($B & Volume)

– Passenger Cars Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B & Volume)

– Light Commercial Vehicles Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B & Volume)

– Heavy Commercial Vehicles Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B & Volume)

Regional Automotive Heat Exchanger Market Forecasts 2020-2030

North America Automotive Heat Exchanger Forecast 2020-2030 ($B & Volume)

– US Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B & Volume)

– Canada Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B & Volume)

– Mexico Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B & Volume)

South America Automotive Heat Exchanger Forecast 2020-2030 ($B & Volume)

– Brazil Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B & Volume)

– Argentina Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B & Volume)

– Colombia Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B & Volume)

– Rest of South America Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B & Volume)

Europe Automotive Heat Exchanger Forecast 2020-2030 ($B & Volume)

– Germany Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B & Volume)

– France Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B & Volume)

– UK Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B & Volume)

– Czech Republic Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B & Volume)

– Spain Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B & Volume)

– Turkey Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B & Volume)

– Russia Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B & Volume)

– Slovakia Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B & Volume)

– Italy Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B & Volume)

– Poland Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B & Volume)

– Rest of Europe Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B & Volume)

Asia Pacific Automotive Heat Exchanger Forecast 2020-2030 ($B & Volume)

– China Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B & Volume)

– Japan Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B & Volume)

– India Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B & Volume)

– South Korea Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B & Volume)

– Thailand Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B & Volume)

– Malaysia Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B & Volume)

– Indonesia Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B & Volume)

– Taiwan Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B & Volume)

– Rest of Asia Pacific Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B & Volume)

Rest of the World Automotive Heat Exchanger Forecast 2020-2030 ($B & Volume)

– Middle East Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B & Volume)

– Africa Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B & Volume)

Profiles of 10 Leading Companies, Involved in Automotive Heat Exchanger Market

– AKG

– Alfa Laval AB

– API

– Danfoss A/S

– Denso Corporation

– GEA GROUP

– Gunter GmbH & Co. KG

– SGL Carbon Technic LLC

– Robert Bosch GmbH

– SPX Corporation

Who should read this report?

– Leading Automotive Heat Exchanger Companies

– Start-up Automotive Heat Exchanger Companies

– Raw Material Suppliers

– Technology Providers

– Distributor

– Technologists

– R&D Staff

– Consultants

– Analysts

– CEO’s

– CIO’s

– COO’s

– Business Development Managers

– Investors

– Governments

– Agencies

– Industry Organisations

– Banks

– Anyone within the Value Chain

